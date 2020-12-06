What will the weather be like for the game?

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in an NFL regular season game on Sunday, December 6, 2020 (12/6/20) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV, while out-of-market fans can watch this and all other non-primetime out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: NFL, Week 13

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Where: Lambeau Field

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Three years after winning a Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are spiraling.

There are questions about coach Doug Pederson’s job security and Carson Wentz’s future as quarterback. But the responsibility for the team’s collapse begins at the top.

The Eagles (3-7-1) have missed terribly in the draft since Howie Roseman regained control of personnel decisions following Chip Kelly’s firing in December 2015.

Every team passed on wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was chosen by the Seahawks with the last pick of the second round of the 2019 draft. But the Eagles skipped him three times and took wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with their second pick of the second round. Arcega-Whiteside has 12 career catches and was a healthy inactive before landing on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Metcalf had 10 catches for 177 yards in Seattle’s 23-17 win over the Eagles on Monday night. He already has 1,039 yards receiving this season and nine touchdowns, one more than all of Philadelphia’s wide receivers have combined.

The Eagles took wide receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 21 in this year’s draft. Reagor has 19 catches for 222 yards and one TD in six games, missing five because of injuries. Justin Jefferson went to Minnesota with the next pick. He has 52 receptions for 918 yards and six TDs.

Philadelphia then took quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract extension kicks in next year. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Antonio Gibson were on the board and could’ve contributed immediately to a stale offense.

The draft failures go back further.

Wentz is the only player selected by Philadelphia since 2014 to make a Pro Bowl. No one has been an All-Pro.

The organization’s success rate on top picks has been abysmal since right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Zach Ertz were the first two selections in 2013.

Pederson has accepted blame for the offense’s dismal performance. Wentz and other players have done the same.

Has the front office communicated to the coach its role in the team’s struggles?

“Those conversations are private,” Pederson said Monday. “I’m not going to get into that. This is not the time or the place to really get into those types of conversations.”

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) at Green Bay Packers (8-3)

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)

Watch On TV

CBS will broadcast the game to most of the country (coverage map below). Play-by-play man Jim Nantz joins analyst Tony Romo with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.

DIRECTV subscribers can watch the game on Channel 715.

Stream The Game

Watch games in the Packers mobile app and on packers.com (available regionally). See more information on streaming options.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.