(BOXING) Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Fight Reddit Streams Free: WATCH Tyson vs Jones PPV game । start time, match card – Programming Insider

After months of buildup as well as a delay from the original date by two months, Tyson and Jones Jr. will finally meet in the ring in what the California Athletic Commission has deemed “sparring” in hopes that neither fighter goes for the knockout.

But don’t tell Tyson or Jones that because the two have said multiple times in the buildup that this is going to be a legitimate fight.

Tyson, of course, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history, dominating the division over the late 1980s, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history with brutal punching power that carried him to a 37-0 record before he fell victim to one of the greatest sports upsets in history when he was knocked out by James “Buster” Douglas in Tokyo in February 1990. Tyson remained a star despite years spent in prison after being convicted of rape. Tyson would go on to infamous lows such as twice biting Evander Holyfield in their June 1997 rematch and quitting against Kevin McBride during his final pro bout. He has, in recent years, rehabilitated his image as a kinder, gentler version of himself, appearing in films, hosting a podcast and becoming an outspoken advocate for marijuana.

Jones was named the best boxer of the 1990s by Ring Magazine. At his best, Jones displayed a dazzling combination of speed, power and defense, while being able to showboat in fantastic and improbable ways. Jones won wold championships at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and eventually heavyweight in a historic accomplishment. After a near-flawless first 50 fights of his career — his lone loss a controversial disqualification against Montell Griffin that was avenged in less than one round in the rematch — Jones career slowly began to unravel as his style was too dependent on reflexes that diminished over time.

This card will also feature some more celebrity attractions as YouTube influencer Jake Paul takes on former NBA player Nate Robinson in a cruiserweight fight. The two have beefed over social media the past few months, leading to this interesting showdown. Paul, who made his professional debut in January with a first-round TKO, will have the height advantage at 6-foot-1, but Robinson should not be counted out. The former three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion has plenty of power in his slightly smaller frame.

Below is all the information we know about the bout, including the fight card, odds and rules. Be sure to check in on this page often as it will be updated frequently.

Fight card

As of Oct. 23

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson — cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan — light heavyweights (8 rounds)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter — cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Preliminary card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright — lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez — featherweights

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones — heavyweights

Odds

Odds via SportsLine oddsmakers

Mike Tyson -220 vs. Roy Jones Jr. +170, Draw: +1200

Over/Under 7.5 Rounds: Over +150, Under -180

Viewing information

Date: Nov. 28 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Staples Center — Los Angeles

TV: Traditional PPV providers | Live stream: TysonOnTriller or FITE TV | Price: $49.99

Fight countdown

The meeting of men in their 50s is set to commence on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will lace ’em up once again when they square off in the main event of a PPV card from the Staples Center. Though the fight has been deemed an exhibition by the state commission, Tyson, Jones and the promoters of the bout have said both are going in with the intentions of brawling.

While the commission does have the final say over things — and has described the showdown as “hard sparring” — there’s a lot of unknowns heading into the matchup. The only U.S. sportsbook offering odds on the bout is DraftKings, which became an official partner of the event earlier in the week. But how can one handicap this matchup with so many unknown variables? Our writers took a shot at predicting what we could see happen on Saturday night in the main event below.

If this were to take place during any other year, Saturday’s heavyweight exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. would feel as normal as a zombie apocalypse. Yet for better or worse, it’s somehow par for the course in 2020.

The legendary boxing champions will lace up the gloves one more time inside an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles for an eight-round pay-per-view showdown that is high on nostalgia but short on guarantees that the entertainment value will be worth the price of admission.

The central cause of such uncertainty is the California State Athletic Commission’s careful handling in putting on the event.

Given the combined age of 105 for both fighters and the fact that the 54-year-old Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) hasn’t fought professionally in 15 years, the CSAC’s precautionary stance makes sense. But it has also created a certain amount of confusion for both the fighters and potential willing customers.

CSAC executive director Andy Foster has been steadfast about a select set of non-negotiable provisions including larger gloves (12 ounces) and two-minute rounds, even though the contest will be held without headgear. Yet it’s Foster’s insistence that there will be no winner and that each fighter will not be allowed to go for a knockout that feels antithetical to the default intention of each competitor.

“Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks this is an exhibition?” Jones said during the October teleconference to promote the fight. “Twelve-ounce gloves and no head gear and this is just an exhibition? Come on, be for real. Who prepares to face one of the most dangerous knockout punchers in the history of boxing and doesn’t prepare for a real fight?”

Mike Tyson Bio & Record

Name : Mike Tyson

: Mike Tyson Nickname : Iron Mike

: Iron Mike Birthday : June 30th, 1966

: June 30th, 1966 Nationality : American

: American Category : Heavyweight

: Heavyweight Height : 5’10”

: 5’10” Reach : 71 inches

: 71 inches Total Fights : 58

: 58 Boxing Record : 50-6-2 (44 KOs)

: 50-6-2 (44 KOs) Pro Boxer: 1985 – 2005

Roy Jones Jr. Bio & Record

Name: Roy Levesta Jones Jr.

Roy Levesta Jones Jr. Nickname : Superman

: Superman Birthday : January 16, 1969

: January 16, 1969 Nationality : American & Russian

: American & Russian Category : Heavyweight

: Heavyweight Height : 5’11”

: 5’11” Reach : 74 inches

: 74 inches Total Fights : 75

: 75 Boxing Record : 66-9-0 (47 KOs)

: 66-9-0 (47 KOs) Pro Boxer: 1989 – 2018

Fight Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Main Card

Category Rounds Fighters Heavyweight 8 Mike Tyson Roy Jones Jr. Cruiserweight 6 Jake Paul Nate Robinson Light Heavyweight 8 Badou Jack Blake McKernan Cruiserweight 6 Hasim Rahman Jr. Rashad Coulter

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Undercard

Category Rounds Fighters Lightweight 8 Jamaine Ortiz Sulaiman Segawa Featherweight 8 Irvin Gonzales Jr. Edward Vasquez Heavyweight 8 Juiseppe Cusumano Greg Corbin

Jones (66-9, 47 KOs), who was active as a professional as recently as 2018, has repeatedly said during interviews that he’s not only going for a knockout, he’s willing to fight for his life inside the ring against the naturally larger Tyson should the bout call for it.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: All Rules Explained And Live Streaming Details For The Exhibition Bout. They are back. Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will turn the clock back when the two square off at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The exhibition bout is the main event of a pay-per-view card.