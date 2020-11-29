Transaction Monitoring Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players like Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG

Global Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market. Influencing players of this market are: Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

Transaction Monitoring market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of advanced analytics to give risk alerts is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising complication in managing Cross-border and Multi-jurisdictional AML compliance is restraining the market



Analysis based on various segments-:



By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management



By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Defense IT and Telecom Retail o Healthcare Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others



Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Transaction Monitoring market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Transaction Monitoring market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Analysis based on Competition-:

The Transaction Monitoring market report presents profiles of key market players and information about different techniques they have utilized, for example, new product dispatches, extensions, understandings, joint endeavors, associations, acquisitions, and others to expand their impressions in this market so as to continue in long run.

Key queries addressed in this report-:

What will be the market size and market share in the upcoming future?

What are the new and hidden opportunities in the market?

Who are the top players in market?

How the challenge goes later on?

Which are the main regions impacting the market growth?

What are the difficulties in future?

Key Issues addressed here-:

Uncertainty of upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas.

Understanding business sector sentiments.

Understanding the most dependable venture focuses.

Competitiveness of Top industry players

Trending factors which are impacting the market growth.

Challenges and threats faced by the leading players

Research strategies and tools used-:

This Transaction Monitoring market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Research Methodology: Global Transaction Monitoring Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

