Cold Milling Machine – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cold Milling Machine Market is expected to reach $1.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Cold Milling Machine Market include John Deere, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Sany Group, SCMC, RoadTec, Huatong Kinetics, XCMG, XGMA, Xi’an Hongda, XRMC, Dingsheng, CMI, Wirtgen, LiuGong, and Zoomlion.

Some of the key factors propelling the Growth of the market are growing focus towards the development of new roads, rising demand for asphalt milling, and rise in the number of vehicles on the road. However, the higher initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The cold milling machine is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, to obtain an even surface. The machine’s revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). This machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place to be removed later or used in recycling.

By application, the highway segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing road construction sector which increases the demand for asphalt pavement.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing urbanization in the region which leads to investment and government spending.

Sizes Covered:

• Large Cold Milling Machine

• Medium Cold Milling Machine

• Small Cold Milling Machine

Engine Powers Covered:

• Above 300 kW

• 155 kW-300 kW

• Less Than 155 kW

Types Covered:

• Crawler Type

• Wheel Type

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Airport

• Storage Yard

• Highway

Milling Widths Covered:

• Above 2.0 m

• 1.3 – 2.0 m

• 0-1.3 m

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

