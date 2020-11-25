Sodium Chlorate Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sodium Chlorate market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sodium Chlorate Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sodium Chlorate market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NaClO3. It is a white crystalline powder that is readily soluble in water. It is hygroscopic. It decomposes above 250 Â°C to release oxygen and leave sodium chloride. Sodium chlorate has a high oxidizing potential and functions as a powerful oxidizing agent. An example of this type of reaction would be the production of chlorine dioxide.

At present, in developed countries, the Sodium Chlorate industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are AkzoNobel Eka, Kemira and ERCO, respectively with global sales market share of 24.08%, 15.02% and 17.43% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include CANEXUS, Tronox, Chemtrade, Arkema and Ercros etc. The key manufacturers in China include China First Chemical Holdings, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial, CHG, Lianyungang Xingang Chemical, Sanxiang Electrochemical etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Chlorate Market

The global Sodium Chlorate market size is projected to reach US$ 1965 million by 2026, from US$ 1755.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Sodium Chlorate Scope and Segment

Sodium Chlorate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Chlorate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel Eka

Kemira

ERCO

CANEXUS

Tronox

Chemtrade

Arkema

Ercros

China First Chemical Holdings

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial

CHG

Lianyungang Xingang Chemical

Sanxiang Electrochemical

Sodium Chlorate Breakdown Data by Type

NaClO3 Purity More than 99.5%

NaClO3 Purity Less Than 99.5%

Sodium Chlorate Breakdown Data by Application

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Chemical Raw Materials

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sodium Chlorate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sodium Chlorate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Chlorate Market Share Analysis

