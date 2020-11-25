Ring Main Unit – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ring Main Unit Market is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ring Main Unit Market include ABB Ltd, CHINT ELECTRICS EUROPE S.R.L, DynaGen Technologies Inc, Eaton Corporation Plc, Entec Electric & Electronic Co Ltd, General Electric Company, INDUSTRY GAS GROUP, Larsen & Toubro, LSIS Co Ltd, Madison Company Inc, McQuay Service, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tiepco, W. A. Benjamin Electric Company, Wenzhou Rockwill Electric Co Ltd, Yashmun Engineers Ltd and Yueqing Tenlee Electric Co Ltd.

Some of the key factors such as modernization of existing power infrastructure by integrating it with smart capabilities and favorable government initiatives/targets toward renewable energy integration are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost as compared to conventional switchgears and reduced profit margins of utilities due to declining energy cost are restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing renewable energy sector would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Ring main unit is a gas-insulated compact switchgear unit that plays an important role in secondary distribution substations. It is used to provide uninterrupted power supply by making a ring of power supply so that in case of failure of the first source of power supply, power can be supplied with the help of the second source. It is preferable over conventional switchgears owing to various properties such as high flexibility, enhanced safety, and less maintenance charges.

Based on position, the 10-position segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is the new latest version of ring main units which were used in many applications like distribution utilities, industries, infrastructure, transportation & others.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Urbanization and industrialization, along with increasing electricity consumption demand in China, Japan, and India, are likely to drive the ring main unit market in the region.

Installations Covered:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Components Covered:

• Self-Powered Electronic Relays

• Switch & Fuses

Fuel Types Covered:

• Renewable

• Diesel

Positions Covered:

• 3-position

• 6-position

• 10-position

Configurations Covered:

• Circuit Breaker Unit

• Energy Metering Unit

• Fuse-Switch Unit

Ratings Covered:

• < 12 kV

• 12 kV to 17.5 kV

• 17.5 kV to 24 kV

• > 24 kV

Types Covered:

• Oil Insulated

• Dry Type

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Power Utilities

• Energy

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

• Transportation

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Electricity Distribution

• Events

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Shipping

• Transmission

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

