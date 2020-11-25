Connected Street Lights Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

The global connected (smart) street lights market shows a substantially fragmented competitive landscape due to the presence of several players dominating the global market as analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The key players in the market are making constant efforts to improve and introduce new products in the market. The incidence of strong monetary gains with the presence of strong competitive landscape will assert to accomplish higher growth of connected (smart) street lights market in coming years. Some of the few players in the market are Silver Springs Network Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., EnGo PLANET, Twilight Citelum S.A., OSRAM Licht Group, Flashnet SRL, Dimonoff Inc., General Electric Co., Philips Lighting N.V., Schreder Group, Echelon Corporation, Toshiba Lighting, Led Roadway Lighting Ltd, and Telensa Ltd.

As per the analysis done by TMR, the connected (smart) street lights market is expected to show a significant rise in its valuation by reaching up to US$ 3.71 bn during the forecast period starting from 2017 to 2025. The market is also projected to show remarkable progress with a rising CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period. On the basis of connectivity, wireless segment is anticipated to dominate the global connected (smart) street lights market. The main reason for this growth is technological developments that has given better quality of lighting by using wireless medium. Moreover, geographical significance for connected (smart) street lights market is seen in Europe holding the leading position. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market at 18.6% of CAGR on the basis of revenue.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30914

Connected (Smart) Street Lights Shows Higher Performance than Conventional Street Lights

Technological developments has undoubtedly boosted the demand for connected (smart) street lights market on the international level in last few years. It has enhanced the capacity of street lights, which is more efficient than the regular street lights. The never-ending demand for sustainable lighting solutions has led to significant growth for connected (smart) street lights across nations in both developed and developing regions. In addition, the development of smart cities across nations around the world has forced the government and companies to look forward to smart lighting solutions. As these smart lighting technologies helps in reducing carbon emissions, available at lower cost, and help increase overall efficiency.

Lack of Favorable Environment to Restrain the Market from Growing

Apart from various factors supporting the need for connected (smart) street lights market there are certain restrains that hamper it growth during the forecast period. One of the major restrain is lack of favorable environment to use these technological advanced systems. Although developed countries are equipped to a certain degree but developing nations are still in the process to get fully advanced to use connected (smart) street lights. Companies also find it difficult to sell products in these markets. High operational cost is another obstacle seen in connected (smart) street lights market. However, this scenario is projected to change over the core of few years with changing rules and regulations, which will increase demand for connected (smart) street lights market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market (Connectivity – Wired (Power Line Communication) and Wireless; Component – Hardware (Sensors and Controllers/Relays), Software, and Services) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=30914

The Global Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market is segmented as below:

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Component

Hardware Sensor Controller/Relays Others

Software

Services

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=30914

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com