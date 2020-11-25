TMR Updates Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Competition among the players operating in the global enterprise collaboration service market is likely to increase considerably. Entry of new players is further expected to increase competition among the players. Leading players are engaged in research and development activities and are also focusing on using various organic and inorganic business development strategies. Top few players are engaged in partnership, collaboration, and mergers and acquisition to get a firm hold in the market. The prominent players in the market include Polycom, Inc., Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Corporation, Nokia Network, Polycom, Inc., and Mitel Networks Corporation.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global enterprise collaboration service market is expected to reach US$56.51 bn by the end of 2024. In 2015, the market earned US$23.38 bn. To reach this valuation the market needs to progress at steady 10.3% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.

Based on solution type, the demand for video conferencing is high as compared to various other solutions. In 2016, this segment held 22.6% share in the global enterprise collaboration service market. But there are high chances that the demand in the mobility and telephony segment might over take video conferencing segment. Collaborative tools might also witness high demand over the forecast period. On the regional front, Asia Pacific might over take North America that held 41.8% share in 2015. High adoption of well-designed collaboration tools such as audio and video conferencing software, application sharing tools, and web services that led North America dominate the global enterprise collaboration service market. However, increasing demand from small and medium sized enterprises for enterprise collaboration service specifically in India and China are likely to increase Asia Pacific’s dominance.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2218

Growing Application in Various Industries to Bolster Market Performance

Significant rise of enterprise collaborative service in various end use industries including BFSI, retail, government, media and entertainment, information technology, healthcare, and education has boosted growth in the global enterprise collaborative service market. Moreover, rising need to share documents and information in different geographies has led the demand for enterprise collaborative services. Increasing trend of BYOD (bring your own device) and enterprise mobility across various regions further accelerated demand for these solutions.

Nowadays, most enterprises plan to expand their business in different geographies; therefore, they require effective collaboration solutions such as mobile collaboration, document management, and social collaboration. These changing trends are also projected to boost growth in the global enterprise collaboration service market. moreover, growing concentration in emerging economies where the market are untapped and have huge potential for growth are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunity in for enterprise collaboration services.

Rising Security Threats to Obstruct Growth in Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

Concerns related to cyber-attacks poses huge threat in expanding the global enterprise collaboration service market. With the recent incidence where large number of data of millions of people have been risked increased the threat. Growing incidence of phishing, breaches, and malware attacks also increased the concern. Moreover, multiple organization across the globe are shifting their regular operations with advance technology that included voice over internet protocol and streaming media services, they get more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. High implementation cost might further deter growth in this market.

But with growing use of artificial intelligence and more advanced technologies these hindrances might be reduces. Moreover, increasing use mobile devices for collaboration and significant rise in social networking websites might also boost growth in the global enterprise collaboration service market.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2218

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Enterprise Collaboration Service Market (Solution – Messaging, Video Conferencing, Contact Center, Mobility and Telephony, Collaboration Tool (Email, Application Sharing, Web Services, Search Services, Office Suite, Resource Management, Process Management, and Business Intelligence); Deployment – On-Premise, and Off-Premise; Type – Hardware, Software, and Services (Consulting, Integration, and Maintenance); End-Use Application – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Information Technology, Media and Entertainment, Education and Others (Transportation and Manufacturing) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.

The global enterprise collaboration service market is segmented based on:

Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Center

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool Email Application Sharing Web Services Search Services Office Suite Resource Management Process Management Business Intelligence



Deployment

Off Premise

On-Premise

Hybrid

End-use Industries

Banking, Financial services and

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Education

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

Regional

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2218

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:[email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com