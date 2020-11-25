Global Industrial PC Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Internet of Things (IoT) is gaining popularity by the day. And, this is translating into growth statistics for the technology. In 2019, for instance, about 26.66 billion IoT devices were in use. And, as per a latest study, by 2025, the number would be up to 75 billion. It is not surprising considering that some 127 new per second are being connected.

And, while this includes both industry-based and end-consumer based, statistics, these show a decent picture for understanding the demand curve for industrial PCs. It is important to note here that as Internet of Things is adopted by a plethora of industries such as manufacturing, transportation, food and beverage, and for use in applications such as surveillance, and automation, demand for industrial PCs will see a steep upward curve between 2017 and 2025.

As per a Transparency Market Research report, the global industrial PC market is set to grow at an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.7%, accruing a worth of USD 8784.2 million by the end of the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) Region to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Regional Growth over the Forecast Period

Over the last few years, Europe has held a dominant position in the global industrial PC market. And, this growth in the region was majorly attributable to a strong presence of prominent market place. In 2016 itself, North American region and European region generated market worth to the tune of USD 1226.9 million, and USD 1280.5 million, respectively. And, by 2026, it will be up to USD 2541.2 million, and USD 2576.2 million, respectively.

However, topping the charts, region-wise, would actually be the Asia Pacific region, which will chart a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of advanced technology, including IoT, across a number of industry verticals.

Global Industrial PC Market to Witness a Competitive Vendor Landscape over the Forecast Period

The global industrial PC market is fragmented and quite competitive, owing to a decent number of players operating the playfield, and most being active and aggressive towards craving off a larger slice of the overall growth that the market is set to witness over the forecast period. Some of the most significant names in the global industrial PC market are Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg, Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H., Captec Ltd., Industrial PC, Inc., Kontron AG, Landitec Distribution GmbH, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, MiTAC International Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric S.E, among others.

In order to stay ahead of the game, prominent players are seen focusing on technology and innovation, as this will be a major determinant of the size of market share caught by each.

The global industrial PC market has been segmented as presented:

By Type:

Panel Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

By Industry:

Communication and Network Infrastructure

Digital Signage

Digital Security and Surveillance

Energy and Power

Gaming

Industrial Automation and Control

Instrumentation/Test Automation

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Retail Automation

Transportation

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



