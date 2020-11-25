Gas Meters Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2026

Gas Meters Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Gas Meters Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global gas meters market is expected to reach US$ 8,152.63 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global gas meters market will continue to be influenced by the increase in the natural gas demand across the globe especially from emerging economies such as China and India. North America is projected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of above 8% through 2026.

Smart meters segment to be the fastest growing throughout the forecast period

The global gas meters market is segmented by technology into standard meters and smart meters. The standard meters segment occupied a major revenue share in 2017 because of its low price and extensive adoption for various applications. The smart meters segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR due to the norms and regulations introduced by the governments of various regions pertaining to the installation and adoption of gas meters for industrial as well as residential consumers.

Residential segment to witness healthy growth during the forecast period

In terms of end-use application, the gas meters market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period. This fast pace of growth can be attributed to the implementation of regulatory norms for households by governments of various countries in order to reduce wastage and avoid theft of gas. The residential segment is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.91% over the forecast period.

North America expected to continue to hold significant share in the overall market

North America is expected to hold highest market share in the gas meters market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for gas meters from industrial as well as residential consumers in the region in addition to the bolstering natural gas demand and consumption.

Gas meters are gaining popularity across the Asia Pacific region, especially across economies such as China and India. This popularity is due to the increasing gas demand and growing investments by gas utility companies in the region for the installation of gas meters. For instance, in April 2018, Tata Communications, a telecommunication solution and services provider announced that it will be working with Mahanagar Gas, a domestic gas utility company to deploy around 5,000 gas meters in the city of Mumbai, India.

Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region is witnessing a steady increase in the number of investments in the energy sector which includes oil & gas sector. This represents significant growth opportunities for gas meters which would experience a spike in demand for their deployment in the industrial as well as residential sector.

ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA among others are the key players of this market. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, product implementation expertise, key contracts, certified professionals, gas meter offerings, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

