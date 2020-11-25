Healthcare Payer Services Market by Growing Technology Trends with Business Opportunities 2027 – DELL, GENPACT, WIPRO LIMITED, COGNIZANT and CONCENTRIX

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Healthcare Payer Services Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Healthcare payer services are outsourced by healthcare insurance payers. The changing dynamics of the healthcare sector are fascinating payers to redesign business models and processes to deal with the competition in the market whereas providing better quality patient care by restructuring the process, eliminating costs and improving customer communication.

The market of healthcare payer services market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing healthcare fraud, dynamic nature of health benefit plan strategies. Advanced data analytics, service portfolio expansion in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The List of Companies

1 EXL

2 XEROX CORPORATION

3 ACCENTURE

4 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

5 DELL

6 GENPACT

7 WIPRO LIMITED

8 COGNIZANT

9 CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

10 HGS LTD

The global healthcare payer services market is segmented on the basis of application, service type, end user and Geography. The application segment includes, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, provider management services, analytics and fraud management services, billing and accounts management services, HR services and claims management services. Based on service type, the market is segmented as, knowledge process outsourcing services, business process outsourcing services and information technology outsourcing services. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, public payers and private payers.

The Final Report Will Include the Impact of COVID – 19 Analysis in Healthcare Payer Services Industry.

Scope of Healthcare Payer Services Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Healthcare Payer Services Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Healthcare Payer Services Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

