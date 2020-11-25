Sun Protective Clothing Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2030
- Sun protective clothing refers to the clothing specially designed for sun protection. It is made from a fabric which is rated for ultraviolet protection. Sun protective clothing blocks or absorbs harmful UV radiation and offers protection from sun burn, sun damage, and skin cancer. Sun protective clothing is recommended to be worn during warm and humid weather. Some clothing and UV-blocking textiles are designed with ventilated weaves, antibacterial properties, and moisture wicking to provide breathability and cooling.
Key Drivers of the Global Sun Protective Clothing Market
- Rising prevalence of skin cancer among the populace is a major factor which is increasing the adoption of sun protecting clothing and subsequently boosts the growth of the sun protective clothing market.
- Increasing awareness regarding preventive measures for skin damage, sunburn, and other skin diseases leads to the increasing adoption of sun protective clothing around the world.
- Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income is propelling the demand for skincare products which includes skincare apparel, thus driving the growth of the sun protective clothing market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of sunburn cases among children is a major concern among parents as overexposure to UV radiation may lead to skin cancer and is a factor that contributes to the growth of the sun protecting clothing market globally.
Factors Restraining the Global Sun Protective Clothing Market
- High cost of sun protective clothing as compared to regular apparel is a major factor that may hinder the growth of the market globally.
- Availability of alternative products for skincare such as sunscreen lotions & creams, tan removal products, and body packs can restrict the demand for such clothing and subsequently lower the growth of the sun protective clothing market.
Request Sample For More [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79831
Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly
- In terms of geography, the global sun protective clothing market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)
- North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sun protective clothing market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the sun protective clothing market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America sun protective clothing market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.
- North America accounted for largest share of the global sun protective clothing market due to increasing awareness about sun protective apparel, changing fashion trends, and high income among people in the region. Additionally, numerous manufacturers in North America with a large customer base is a factor driving the growth of the sun protective clothing market in the region.
Read Latest Press Release [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-shavers-market-to-be-worth-us17-7-bn-by-2024-due-to-growing-attention-to-the-personal-grooming-states-tmr-300795707.html
- The sun protective clothing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to rising awareness about skincare among women that leads to the increasing adoption of sun protective apparel. Moreover, availability of these apparel on online platforms makes it more popular and helps to boost the growth of the sun protective clothing market in this region.