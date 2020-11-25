Vehicle Coating Service Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2030

Vehicle Coating Service: Introduction

Vehicle coating offers protection against corrosion. The two major types of coatings are ceramic coating and Teflon coating. Ceramic coating is a liquid polymer that is applied manually to the exterior of a vehicle. The coating reacts with the vehicle’s paint and creates a protective layer on the vehicle.

Teflon coating helps retain the paint on the vehicle body for a longer duration. Teflon coating is cost-effective, as compared to ceramic coating.

Key Drivers of Vehicle Coating Service Market

Rise in demand for high performance vehicles is offering opportunities to automotive repair & maintenance service providers to enhance vehicle esthetics. Increase in consumer trend toward low maintenance vehicles and a rise in the demand for economical coating solutions is anticipated to fuel the demand for coatings including basecoat and clearcoat. Rapid expansion of used vehicle market across the globe is likely to boost the vehicle coating service market across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives toward environment protection across North America and Europe is projected to fuel the use of vehicle coating service in these regions, which in turn is likely to boost the vehicle coating service market in these regions. Growing competition in the automotive industry to improve vehicle esthetics and to provide high quality coating solutions to consumers is likely to boost the vehicle coating service market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global vehicle coating service market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global vehicle coating service market due to stringent regulations regarding the use of harmful chemicals across Europe. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers who have major facilities for the vehicle coating service, which is likely to propel the vehicle coating service market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account a significant share of the global vehicle coating service market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rise in preference toward customizing old vehicles across the region is likely to propel the vehicle coating service market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Vehicle Coating Service Market

The global vehicle coating service market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the vehicle coating service market are: