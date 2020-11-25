Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 – 2026
The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Over-the-Counter Drugs market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.
The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Over-the-Counter Drugs market.
Key Points of the Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Over-the-Counter Drugs industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.
The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Over-the-Counter Drugs including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.
Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Over-the-Counter Drugs industry up to 2026.
The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Over-the-Counter Drugs industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Over-the-Counter Drugs market are included as given below:
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Novartis
Pfizer
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
GlaxoSmithKline
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bayer
Alkem Laboratories
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Over-the-Counter Drugs Breakdown Data by Type
Analgesics & Pain Relievers
Cough, Cold and Flu Products
Dermatological Products
Vitamin & Mineral Supplements
Gastrointestinal Products
Sleep Aids
Weight Loss Products
Smoking Cession Aids
Ophthalmic Products
Other
Over-the-Counter Drugs Breakdown Data by Application
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Estimates Over-the-Counter Drugs development trends with SWOT analysis
- Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players
- Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities for players in the years to come
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the mentioned forecast period
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Over-the-Counter Drugs Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Analgesics & Pain Relievers
1.4.3 Cough, Cold and Flu Products
1.4.4 Dermatological Products
1.4.5 Vitamin & Mineral Supplements
1.4.6 Gastrointestinal Products
1.4.7 Sleep Aids
1.4.8 Weight Loss Products
1.4.9 Smoking Cession Aids
1.4.10 Ophthalmic Products
1.4.11 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.5.3 Retail Pharmacies
1.5.4 Online Pharmacies
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Over-the-Counter Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Over-the-Counter Drugs Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Over-the-Counter Drugs Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Over-the-Counter Drugs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Over-the-Counter Drugs Revenue in 2019
3.3 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Over-the-Counter Drugs Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Over-the-Counter Drugs Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Over-the-Counter Drugs Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Over-the-Counter Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Johnson & Johnson
13.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
13.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
13.2 Merck
13.2.1 Merck Company Details
13.2.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Merck Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.2.4 Merck Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Merck Recent Development
13.3 Novartis
13.3.1 Novartis Company Details
13.3.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Novartis Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.3.4 Novartis Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Novartis Recent Development
13.4 Pfizer
13.4.1 Pfizer Company Details
13.4.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Pfizer Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development
13.5 Sanofi
13.5.1 Sanofi Company Details
13.5.2 Sanofi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Sanofi Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.5.4 Sanofi Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Sanofi Recent Development
13.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
13.6.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details
13.6.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.6.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development
13.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
13.7.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details
13.7.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.7.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development
13.8 GlaxoSmithKline
13.8.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details
13.8.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 GlaxoSmithKline Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.8.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development
13.9 Boehringer Ingelheim
13.9.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Company Details
13.9.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.9.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
13.10 Bayer
13.10.1 Bayer Company Details
13.10.2 Bayer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Bayer Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
13.10.4 Bayer Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Bayer Recent Development
13.11 Alkem Laboratories
10.11.1 Alkem Laboratories Company Details
10.11.2 Alkem Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Alkem Laboratories Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
10.11.4 Alkem Laboratories Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Alkem Laboratories Recent Development
13.12 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
10.12.1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company Details
10.12.2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
10.12.4 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
13.13 Cipla
10.13.1 Cipla Company Details
10.13.2 Cipla Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Cipla Over-the-Counter Drugs Introduction
10.13.4 Cipla Revenue in Over-the-Counter Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Cipla Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
