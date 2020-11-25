Analysis Of Covid-19 Crisis-Driven Growth Opportunities In Cupuacu Butter Market – Current Scenario Coupled With Future Growth And Opportunities 2020 – 2030

Cupuaçu Butter: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the cupuaçu butter market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global cupuaçu butter market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 34 Mn in 2020, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~6.3%, to reach US$ 62 Mn by 2030.

Diverse Applications in Personal Care & Cosmetics Propelling Market

Cupuaçu butter is one of the key ingredients that is widely used in cosmetics and personal care industries. Cupuaçu butter is a preferred ingredient used in skin and hair care products due to its minerals and vitamins content. The melting point of cupuaçu butter is low as compared to other butter, and is thereby ideal for melting formulations. Cupuaçu butter-based products restore the skin barrier by nourishing it, and provide better elasticity to the skin. Cupuaçu butter contains phytosterol that helps in the regulation of lipids. Cupuaçu butter is also used in soothing lotions and creams to nourish damaged or dry skin. Moreover, this butter is a brilliant ingredient for lip care as well as hair care products such as hair masks.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77084

Use of Cupuaçu Butter in Food Processing Industries to Bolster Market Growth

Cupuaçu butter is obtained from the seeds of the cupuaçu fruit and can be consumed entirely. It has a wide range of applications in food processing industries, mostly in the production of various sweet products that include juices, ice creams, jellies, mousses, candies, and puddings. Cupuaçu seeds are used to prepare milk and butter. Apart from that, it is also used to make cupuaçu chocolate (cupulate). The use of this plant-based butter is anticipated to increase over the coming years, as it is an ideal ingredient for products that cater to vegans as well as lactose intolerant customers.

Manufacturers to Gain from Introduction of Organic Product Offerings

Increasing concerns regarding quality of food and cosmetic products, along with growing consciousness about health and wellbeing, are driving consumers to opt for healthy and organic products. Organic products maintain proper health and work as an immunity booster by increasing the body’s immunity against various pathogens. Organic products contain fewer pesticides/chemicals, and have negligible or no additives, and therefore intake of these type of products offers mental as well as physical fitness to consumers. The growing fitness trend among consumers pushes sales of organic products. At the back of these factors, manufacturers of cupuaçu butter products can gain high profits by introducing organic cupuaçu butter and its derivative products in this consumer-driven market.

Explore Transparency Market Research’S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/despite-political-conflicts-in-middle-east-and-africa-the-global-oil–gas-downhole-cables-market-to-rise-at-7-cagr-and-reach-valuation-of-us-2-1-bn-by-2027-transparency-market-research-301012612.html

Manufacturers are Adopting Strong Promotional Strategies to Create Awareness

Limited advertisements for cupuaçu butter makes strong marketing and promotional strategies are the best means for a company in the cupuaçu butter market to gain profits. With the help of eye-catching and informative advertisements, manufacturers can expand their consumer base, as consumers will become aware of the benefits of using cupuaçu butter-based products. Promotions can be done via short films, audio-visual means i.e., distribution of leaflets and social media. Social media is the best platform for the promotion of any product, and manufacturers can take advantage of the large viewer base of popular influencers to push their products.

Request for Covid-19 Impct Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77084

Impact of COVID-19 on Cupuaçu Butter

Cupuaçu butter is widely used in cosmetic and personal care industry. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the market will recover in 4th quarter of 2020. Border closures, quarantines, and supply chain and trade disruptions could restrict people’s access to sufficient/diverse and nutritious sources of food, especially in countries such as U.S., China, and Italy, which are hit hard by the virus or already affected by high levels of food insecurity. Due to restriction of movement, and the basic aversion behavior by workers, the market may suffer. In addition, the factors such as shortage of fertilizers, veterinary medicines and other input could affect agriculture production. The listed factors are affecting the market growth of cupuaçu butter.