Omega-3 Market to Witness Huge Growth | CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC, GC RIEBER OILS, LUHUA BIOMARINE (SHANDONG) CO., LTD.

The global omega-3 market is growing at a significant pace owing to increasing consumer spending on dietary supplements. The rising awareness about benefits of consuming omega-3 fatty acid and growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare has led to a surge in demand for omega-3 products. Innovative technologies have permitted product developers to deliver advanced product solutions such as omega-3 supplements in small sized pills for consumers averse to swallowing large sized omega-3 pills.

Major food processing companies are also adding omega-3 fatty acids in processed yogurts, cereals, beverages, and bread to fortify these food products and make them more nutritious. The health benefits of omega-3 on brain and heart health and its ability reduce the risk of hypertension and coronary heart diseases has caught the attention of the masses. The increasing spending of consumers on dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals is expected to spur the growth of omega-3 in the future. Unsteady supply of raw materials such as fish oils owing to sustainability issues facing the fisheries industry is expected to restrain the growth of omeg-3 market to some extent.

The key players profiled in this study includes –

BASF SE

CARGILL, INCORPORATED

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

GC RIEBER OILS

LUHUA BIOMARINE (SHANDONG) CO., LTD.

OLVEA FISH OILS

OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION

PELAGIA AS

POLARIS

ROYAL DSM

