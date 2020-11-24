Vibration Sensor Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vibration Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Vibration Sensor Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vibration Sensor market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global vibration sensor market size was valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2020 and is excepted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. Vibration sensors are being increasingly adopted as the need for machine condition monitoring and maintenance is on the rise. In recent years, vibration systems have been extensively used for monitoring the condition of machines, bridges, and buildings, and the prediction of natural disasters, which has driven the market growth. Rising demand for predictive maintenance in rotating machinery, including pumps, motors, bearings, and turbines, among others, has further accelerated the market growth.

IoT, machine learning, wireless sensor networks, cloud-based analysis, and big data have found their way into the world of machine vibration measurements. These systems are used in both discrete manufacturing and process manufacturing for predictive maintenance which is further boosting the growth. Furthermore, various companies such as Semtech; Analog Devices, Inc.; STMicroelectronics; and Advantech Co., Ltd. are collaborating to develop smart vibration sensors, which is further driving the demand. For instance, in May 2020, Advantech Co., Ltd. in collaboration with Semtech launched its LoRaWAN smart vibration sensor that monitors surface temperatures of machines and autonomously calculates their vibration characteristics.

The extensive use of these systems in energy harvesting applications has significantly boosted the growth of the market. In these applications, these systems are used to convert vibrations into electric energy. Their use cases are found in various other industrial applications. For instance, various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive use vibration monitoring systems to convert vibrations in electrical energy. This energy is then utilized to power the monitoring system used to monitor the vibrations of the machinery. The growth of the market is fueled by government funding provided for the development of energy harvesting systems. For instance, in October 2019, the U.K. Governments Technology Strategy Board announced that it is investing USD 3 million to support the development of low-power energy harvesting technologies for autonomous electronic systems.

The rising usage of vibration sensor systems in railway track monitoring systems for the detection of problems in rails such as breaks and dislocations bodes well for the market growth. Various government agencies are extensively emphasizing the provision of funding for the development of a vibration sensor-based rail track monitoring system, which is expected to positively influence market growth. For instance, in 2019, JSPS KAKENHI awarded funding to Nihon University for the development of a vibration sensor-based rail track monitoring system. These sensors detect and identify irregularities in tracks.

The market growth is further driven by various manufacturers such as Honeywell International, Inc., and Fluke Corporation emphasizing the development of remote monitoring software that uses multiple sensors such as temperature, pressure, and vibration. For instance, in August 2018, Fluke Corporation launched its Fluke Connect Condition Monitoring (FCCM)-a cloud-based remote monitoring software that collects, stores, and interprets the data from various sensors. Furthermore, the funding provided by venture capital firms to manufacturers is instrumental in driving market growth significantly. For instance, in June 2017, Petasense received funding worth USD 1.8 million from True Ventures and Felicis Ventures for the development of vibration sensors.

COVID-19 Insights

As a result of the COVID-19 driven lockdowns, the companies operating in the market have minimized their staff, which is expected to significantly impact the supply chain of the market. Furthermore, some of the companies in the market have large production facilities in China that have further impacted the production of these companies. Although the production capabilities have improved in China, the production facilities continue to operate at 50% capacity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted various industries and sectors such as automotive, oil and gas, and aerospace and defense, which is likely to impact market growth. As vibration sensors are used fracking operations in the oil and gas refineries, the shut-off of various oil & gas refineries is expected to impact the market growth. However, the usage of robotics is in the detection of COVID-19 that automates the process of drawing blood and reduces the risk of infections to the medical person is likely to positively impact the adoption of these systems. Vibration sensors enable these robots to monitor the intravascular blood pressure of patients.

Some manufacturers have taken drastic steps, so as to reduce the overall impact of COVID-19 on their supply chain. For instance, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. has minimized the shortage of raw material risk by implementing vertical integration and by utilizing domestic suppliers whenever possible. Such initiatives are likely to impact market growth positively. However, there remains a concern over the delivery of vibration sensors to international as well as domestic customers.

Material Insights: Vibration Sensor Market

The piezoelectric ceramics accounted for the highest market share of more than 20% in 2019 as a result of the advantages such as lower charge sensitivity and lower noise flow. These advantages make them suitable for use in applications such as automotive and energy harvesting. They are also used in dynamic wheel balancing machines, where every imbalance in the wheel generates a signal in the sensor. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been increased adoption of piezoelectric ceramics based vibration sensors in electric musical instruments, driving the segment growth further. In addition, due to the higher sensitivity of piezoelectric ceramics-based accelerometers, they can be assembled with a smaller mass as compared to quartz, which makes them lighter in weight.

Quartz is an electrical material that provides repeatability and stability to the sensors and its vibrations can be driven with very little electrical power. This improves the longevity of these systems in battery-powered applications. Since the measurement signal generated by a quartz sensor will decay over time, long-term, static force measurements are not feasible and as a result, quasi-static measurements are possible within certain time limits. Owing to this limitation, it is impractical to use quartz force sensors in weighing applications. However, quartz force sensors offer many advantages and several unique characteristics that make them an ideal choice for many dynamic force measurement requirements.

Type Insights: Vibration Sensor Market

In terms of revenue, accelerometer lead the vibration sensor market with a share of more than 40% in 2019. This high share can be attributed to the increasing adoption in industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and manufacturing, among others. Furthermore, various companies in the market such as Hansford Sensors and Robert Bosch LLC, among others are focusing on the development of tri-axial accelerometers, which is driving the segment growth. For instance, in April 2017, Hansford Sensors launched its HS-173R-tri-axial accelerometer-that provides simultaneous measurement of vibrations in three orthogonal directions. In addition, the growing usage of accelerometers in consumer electronics for the detection of orientation of the devices such as smartphones and tablets is expected to fuel the segment growth. Moreover, the usage of accelerometers in free-fall sensing to identify whether an electronic device has been dropped or not has increased significantly, which bodes well for market growth.

The displacement sensor segment is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR owing to increasing adoption in the detection of stacked Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and the positioning of electronic components on the PCB. Moreover, displacement sensors are used in elevators for synchronizing the opening of elevator car doors with the level of building floors, which is anticipated to accelerate the segment growth further. Moreover, the growth is projected to enhance further on account of increasing adoption in automotive applications such as coolant pump and turbocharger speed. Besides, in recent years, the rising usage of displacement sensors for detecting the closure position of injection nozzle in diesel fuel injection systems is also anticipated to propel the growth.

Technology Insights: Vibration Sensor Market

Piezoresistive segment accounted for the largest market share of over 20% in 2019 owing to its advantages such as smaller size and greater sensitivity. Piezoresistive accelerometers have been widely used in automobile safety applications anti-lock braking systems, air-bags, and traction control systems, which has further driven the segment growth. Moreover, as compared to variable capacitance and optical sensors, the piezoresistive are more suitable in measuring both static and dynamic accelerations. In addition, the growth of the segment has been further fueled by the increased adoption of piezoresistive sensors in monitoring intravascular blood pressure.

The tri-axial segment is anticipated to grow significantly on account of increasing demand for automotive applications such as modal analysis. Modal analysis is used for testing the shock absorbers of an automotive. Furthermore, the rising adoption of tri-axial in automotive gearboxes for the identification of gear mesh faults bodes well for the segment growth. Moreover, various sensor manufacturers such as HILLCREST LABS and Micro-Epsilon, among others are emphasizing the development of 9-axis Inertial Measurement Units, which is expected to enhance the growth of the tri-axial segment. For instance, in December 2017, HILLCREST LABS launched the new FSP200 IMU that combines of a tri-axial gyroscope, a tri-axial accelerometer, and a tri-axial magnetometer. This sensor can be used in automotive applications such as speed bump detection. In addition, they can also be used in robotics for inclination detection.



End-use Insights: Vibration Sensor Market



The automobile segment accounted for the largest market share of over 25% in 2019 owing to increased adoption in applications such as Engine Vibration Monitoring Units (EVMUs) and airbags. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been an increased product adoption in non-destructive testing of automobiles that have further affected the market growth. Vibration sensors are used to measure the vibrations of rotating parts in an automobile engine. Furthermore, the rise in the number of automobile accidents caused by engine failure has resulted in the government establishing stringent automotive safety regulations. These regulations mandate the use of vibration sensors that monitors the condition of engines.

The aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period on account increased usage of these systems in aircraft health monitoring systems. Turbine engine failures are the primary cause of mechanical failures that increases maintenance costs. As a result, companies in the aerospace and defense sector are increasingly adopting Prognostic and Health Management (PHM) systems for the prevention of mechanical failures and reducing maintenance costs. As vibration is the most common health monitoring parameter in the aerospace engine industry, the development of PHM systems is likely to have a direct impact on the demand.

Regional Insights: Vibration Sensor Market

North America lead the market with a share of more than 35% in 2019. The region consists of some of the largest railway networks in the world with companies such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern Railway, and Norfolk Southern Railway. As a result, the adoption of these systems by these companies for applications such as rail asset management has driven the market growth. Moreover, the increased adoption of these systems in the regions aerospace & defense sector has affected the growth positively.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in near future on account of growing industrialization in the region, which has resulted into increased demand for predictive maintenance of machineries. Furthermore, owing to low labor costs are forcing various global manufacturers to expand their production base in countries such as India, China, and South Korea, among others. This factor is expected to drive the demand for these systems in the regions manufacturing sector. Furthermore, countries such as China and Japan are regarded as the manufacturing and assembling hubs for consumer electronics manufacturers such as SAMSUNG and Sony Corporation. In consumer electronics, these systems are used in applications such as orientation detection and free-fall sensing that bodes well for the regional growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Vibration Sensor Market

Various market players, such as Analog Devices, Inc. andDytran Instruments, Inc., are extensively focusing on R&D activities that is enabling them to develop new products. The R&D activities of Analog Devices, Inc. enabled it to launch an accelerometer-ADXL372-designed for long-period monitoring of the physical condition of machines. Some of the other strategies adopted by these players are mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, TE Connectivity, Ltd. has established a partnership with Mouser Electronics, Inc. Under the partnership, Mouser Electronics, Inc. distributes TE Connectivity, Ltd.s vibration sensors across Europe.

Product innovation and heavy investments in R&D are the major strategies used by leading players in the market. For instance, Honeywell International, Inc. R&D expenses accounted for USD 1,556 million, USD 1,809 million, and USD 1,835 million in FY 2019, FY 2018, and FY 2017, respectively. These activities have enabled players such as Analog Devices, Inc.; Dytran Instruments, Inc.; and Honeywell International, Inc. to launch new products. Some of the prominent players in the vibration sensor market include:

Advanced Sensors Calibration GmbH, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dytran Instruments, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hansford Sensors Ltd.

Colibrys Ltd.

National Instruments Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

