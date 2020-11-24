Proanthocyanidins Market 2020 Growth Overview, Applications, Future Trend, Scope & Top Key Players Natac Group, Givaudan S.A. (Naturex), Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., among many others

Latest market study on “Global Proanthocyanidins Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts bySource (Cranberry, Grape Seeds, Pine Bark, Others); Type (Type A, Type B); Application (Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Foods and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics), and Geography”, The global proanthocyanidins market is accounted to US$ 164.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 281.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005905/

The market for global proanthocyanidinsmarketis concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the globalproanthocyanidinsmarket are NOW Foods, Fruit d’Or, Artemis International, Beijing Gingko Group, Eevia Health Oy, IndenaS.p.A., Nexira, Natac Group, Givaudan S.A. (Naturex), Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., among many others.

Proanthocyanidins are class of polyphenols, which are naturally found in a variety of plant food such as red grapes, black grapes, grape seeds, bilberries, cranberries, strawberries, blueberries, red cabbage, apple peel, pine bark, and leaves of the bilberry bush. These are powerful antioxidant agents and display a strong reducing effect on oxidative stress. Proanthocyanidins are also referred to as procyanidins or condensed tannins are plant pigments that impart a blue, purple, or red color to flowers and fruits. It offers various health benefits such as it reduces the risk of cancer and have a beneficial effect on heart health and blood vessels. Moreover, they offer high antioxidant activity and helps to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.Type B segment held the largest share in the global proanthocyanidins market in 2018. This type of proanthocyanidin is primarily found in grape seed, pine bark, apples, and cocoa. Type B proanthocyanidins offer various health benefits, which further boost the demand for the products containing type B proanthocyanidins. For instance, type B proanthocyanidins products help to improve blood flow and exhibit antioxidant & anti-inflammatory properties.

Several health benefits of proanthocyanidins have been identified extensively in recent decades. Proanthocyanidins are known for their antibacterial property and are widely used to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs). For instance, cranberry juice, which have high proportion of type A form of Proanthocyanidins, restrain bacterial adhesion to uroepithelial cells and prevents recurrent infections. Other than antibacterial properties, proanthocyanidins also possess strong antioxidant ability and maintains the oxidative balance by scavenging hydroxyl, superoxide, and peroxyl radicals. Several animal studies have represented the antiobesity effects of proanthocyanidins which includes formation of glucose metabolism, hindering the activity of lipase, activation of lipid metabolism and others.

Buy now at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005905/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Proanthocyanidins market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Proanthocyanidins market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]