Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Will Reach US$ 39.2 Bn by 2027

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 39.2 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 40.7% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Electric Vehicle Charging Station market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.

For a better understanding of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, analysts have segmented the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Charging Station Type

AC Charging

DC Charging

Wireless Charging

By Power Output

<11KW

11KW-50KW

>50KW

By Supplier Type

OE Charging Station

Private Charging Station

By End User

Private Type

Public Type

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Regional Segmentation:

The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Electric Vehicle Charging Station market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.

Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Certain noteworthy players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market are as follows:

ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint, Inc.

EVgo Services LLC.

Allego

Scheinder Electric

Blink Charging Co.

Wi Tricity Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

AeroViroment, Inc.

Mojo Mobility, Inc.

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Chargemaster plc.

Evatran Group

HellaKGaAHueck& Co.

Siemens AG

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Efacec

Alfen N.V.

Denso Corporation

Elix Wireless

Tesla Inc.

ClipperCreek

Engie

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

