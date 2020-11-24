Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Will Reach US$ 39.2 Bn by 2027
The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 39.2 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 40.7% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Electric Vehicle Charging Station market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1003
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.
It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Electric Vehicle Charging Station market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Station during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the global market?
- What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market
- How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the global market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?
Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1003
Research Methodology
In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.
Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.
Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.
For a better understanding of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, analysts have segmented the market.
Market Segmentation:
By Charging Station Type
- AC Charging
- DC Charging
- Wireless Charging
By Power Output
- <11KW
- 11KW-50KW
- >50KW
By Supplier Type
- OE Charging Station
- Private Charging Station
By End User
- Private Type
- Public Type
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
Regional Segmentation:
The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Electric Vehicle Charging Station market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.
Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Electric Vehicle Charging Station market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Certain noteworthy players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market are as follows:
- ABB Ltd.
- ChargePoint, Inc.
- EVgo Services LLC.
- Allego
- Scheinder Electric
- Blink Charging Co.
- Wi Tricity Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- AeroViroment, Inc.
- Mojo Mobility, Inc.
- General Electric
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Chargemaster plc.
- Evatran Group
- HellaKGaAHueck& Co.
- Siemens AG
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Efacec
- Alfen N.V.
- Denso Corporation
- Elix Wireless
- Tesla Inc.
- ClipperCreek
- Engie
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Classification and Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Restraints
5.1.3. Market Opportunities
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3. Threat of substitute
5.2.4. Threat of new entrants
5.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
6.1.3. Vendor Landscape
6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
6.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 7. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Charging Station
7.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Station Type, 2020-2027
7.1.1. AC Charging
7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.2. DC Charging
7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.3. Wireless Charging
7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 8. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Power Output
8.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Power Output, 2020-2027
8.1.1. <11KW
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.2. 11KW-50KW
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.3. >50KW
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 9. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Supplier Type
9.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Supplier Type, 2020-2027
9.1.1. OE Charging Station
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.2. Private Charging Station
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 10. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By End User
10.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by End User, 2020-2027
10.1.1. Private Type
10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
10.1.2. Public Type
10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 11. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
11.1. North America
11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.1.5. U.S.
11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.1.6. Rest of North America
11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.2. Europe
11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.2.5. UK
11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.2.6. Germany
11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.2.7. France
11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.2.8. Rest of Europe
11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.3. APAC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.3.5. India
11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.3.6. China
11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.3.7. Japan
11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.3.8. Rest of APAC
11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.4. MEA
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.4.5. GCC
11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.4.6. North Africa
11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.4.7. South Africa
11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.4.8. Rest of MEA
11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.5.5. Brazil
11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
11.5.6. Rest of LATAM
11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Charging Station (2016-2027)
11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Power Output (2016-2027)
11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Supplier Type (2016-2027)
11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by End User (2016-2027)
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1. ABB Ltd.
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Product Offerings
12.1.3. Financial Performance
12.1.4. Recent Initiatives
12.2. ChargePoint, Inc.
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Product Offerings
12.2.3. Financial Performance
12.2.4. Recent Initiatives
12.3. EVgo Services LLC.
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Product Offerings
12.3.3. Financial Performance
12.3.4. Recent Initiatives
12.4. Allego
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Product Offerings
12.4.3. Financial Performance
12.4.4. Recent Initiatives
12.5. Scheinder Electric
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Product Offerings
12.5.3. Financial Performance
12.5.4. Recent Initiatives
12.6. Blink Charging Co.
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Product Offerings
12.6.3. Financial Performance
12.6.4. Recent Initiatives
12.7. Wi Tricity Corporation
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Product Offerings
12.7.3. Financial Performance
12.7.4. Recent Initiatives
12.8. Toshiba Corporation
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Product Offerings
12.8.3. Financial Performance
12.8.4. Recent Initiatives
12.9. AeroViroment, Inc.
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Product Offerings
12.9.3. Financial Performance
12.9.4. Recent Initiatives
12.10. Mojo Mobility, Inc.
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Product Offerings
12.10.3. Financial Performance
12.10.4. Recent Initiatives
12.11. General Electric
12.11.1. Company Overview
12.11.2. Product Offerings
12.11.3. Financial Performance
12.11.4. Recent Initiatives
12.12. Robert Bosch GmbH
12.12.1. Company Overview
12.12.2. Product Offerings
12.12.3. Financial Performance
12.12.4. Recent Initiatives
12.13. Chargemaster plc.
12.13.1. Company Overview
12.13.2. Product Offerings
12.13.3. Financial Performance
12.13.4. Recent Initiatives
12.14. Evatran Group
12.14.1. Company Overview
12.14.2. Product Offerings
12.14.3. Financial Performance
12.14.4. Recent Initiatives
12.15. HellaKGaAHueck& Co.
12.15.1. Company Overview
12.15.2. Product Offerings
12.15.3. Financial Performance
12.15.4. Recent Initiatives
12.16. Siemens AG
12.16.1. Company Overview
12.16.2. Product Offerings
12.16.3. Financial Performance
12.16.4. Recent Initiatives
12.17. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
12.17.1. Company Overview
12.17.2. Product Offerings
12.17.3. Financial Performance
12.17.4. Recent Initiatives
12.18. Efacec
12.18.1. Company Overview
12.18.2. Product Offerings
12.18.3. Financial Performance
12.18.4. Recent Initiatives
Chapter 13. Research Methodology
13.1. Primary Research
13.2. Secondary Research
13.3. Assumptions
Chapter 14. Appendix
14.1. About Us
14.2. Glossary of Terms
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1003
Contact Us:
Precedence Research
Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada
Call: +1 774 402 6168
Email: [email protected]
Blog: precedenceresearchnews.wordpress.com
Follow us on LinkedIN