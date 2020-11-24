Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Will Reach US$ 1,330.31 million by 2027

The global Mixed Reality in Healthcare market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 1,330.31 million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 47.2% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Mixed Reality in Healthcare market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Mixed Reality in Healthcare market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.

It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Mixed Reality in Healthcare market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Mixed Reality in Healthcare during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the global market?

What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Mixed Reality in Healthcare market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the global market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Mixed Reality in Healthcare market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.

For a better understanding of the global Mixed Reality in Healthcare market, analysts have segmented the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Content & Application

By Application

Patient Care Management

Surgery & Surgery Simulation

Medical Training & Education

Fitness Management

Others

By End-user

Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes

Hospital

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Regional Segmentation:

The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Mixed Reality in Healthcare market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.

Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Mixed Reality in Healthcare market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Certain noteworthy players in the Mixed Reality in Healthcare market are as follows:

Echopixel, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Firsthand Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Surgical Theater, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Atheer, Inc.

Oculus VR

Osso VR

Proximie

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions& Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

Chapter 5. COVID 19 Impact on Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market

5.1. Covid-19: Mixed Reality in Healthcare Industry Impact

5.2. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Business Impact Assessment: Covid-19

5.2.1. Services Challenges/Disruption

5.2.2. Market Trends and Mixed Reality in Healthcare Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape for Major Markets

5.3. Strategic Measures against Covid-19

5.3.1. Government Support and Initiative to Combat Covid-19

5.3.2. Proposal for Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Players to deal with Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario

Chapter 6. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Market Drivers

6.1.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Mixed Reality in Various Healthcare Tools

6.1.1.2. Rising Demand for Digital Solutions in Health Sector

6.1.2. Market Restraints

6.1.2.1. High Cost of Mixed Reality Implementation

6.1.3. Market Opportunities

6.1.3.1. Increasing Investments for Mixed Reality in Healthcare

Chapter 7. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.1.1. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Revenue by Market Players (2015-2020)

7.1.1.2. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Revenue Market Share by Market Players (2015-2020)

7.1.2. Key Organic/Inorganic Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.2.1. Product Portfolio Expansion, Geographic Expansion, Product Innovation

7.1.2.2. Merger and Acquisition, Collaboration and Partnerships

7.1.3. Market Players Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Component Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of End-users

Chapter 8. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, By Component

8.1. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, by Component, 2016-2027

8.1.1. Software

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Hardware

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Content & Application

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, By Application

9.1. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2016-2027

9.1.1. Patient Care Management

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Surgery & Surgery Simulation

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Medical Training & Education

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Fitness Management

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.5. Others

9.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, By End-user

10.1. Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, by End-user, 2016-2027

10.1.1. Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes

10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.2. Hospital

10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.3. Others

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

11.1. North America

11.1.1. Market Revenue Forecast by Component (2016-2027)

11.1.2. Market Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.3. Market Revenue Forecast by End-user (2016-2027)

11.1.4. U.S

11.1.4.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.1.5. Canada

11.1.5.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Market Revenue Forecast by Component (2016-2027)

11.2.2. Market Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.3. Market Revenue Forecast by End-user (2016-2027)

11.2.4. UK

11.2.4.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.2.5. Germany

11.2.5.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.2.6. France

11.2.6.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.2.7. Rest of EU

11.2.7.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.3. Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.3.1. Market Revenue Forecast by Component (2016-2027)

11.3.2. Market Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.3. Market Revenue Forecast by End-user (2016-2027)

11.3.4. China

11.3.4.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.3.5. India

11.3.5.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.3.6. Japan

11.3.6.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.3.7. Rest of APAC

11.3.7.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.4. LATAM

11.4.1. Market Revenue Forecast by Component (2016-2027)

11.4.2. Market Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.3. Market Revenue Forecast by End-user (2016-2027)

11.4.4. Brazil

11.4.4.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.4.5. Rest of LATAM

11.4.5.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.5.1. Market Revenue Forecast by Component (2016-2027)

11.5.2. Market Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.3. Market Revenue Forecast by End-user (2016-2027)

11.5.4. GCC

11.5.4.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.5.5. North Africa

11.5.5.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.5.6. South Africa

11.5.6.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

11.5.7. Rest of MEA

11.5.7.1. Market Revenue Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Echopixel, Inc.

12.1.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.1.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.1.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.1.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.2. Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.2.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.2.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.2.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.3. Firsthand Technology, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.3.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.3.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.3.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.4.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.4.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.5. Surgical Theater, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.5.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.5.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.5.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.6. HTC Corporation

12.6.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.6.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.6.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.6.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.7. Atheer, Inc.

12.7.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.7.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.7.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.7.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.8. Oculus VR

12.8.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.8.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.8.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.9. Osso VR

12.9.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.9.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.9.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.9.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

12.10. Proximie

12.10.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Regional Presence

12.10.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

12.10.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

12.10.3. Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1. About Us

13.2. Glossary of Terms

