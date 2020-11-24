Paints and Coatings Market Will Reach US$ 209.09 Bn by 2027
The global Paints and Coatings market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 209.09 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Paints and Coatings market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Paints and Coatings market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.
It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Paints and Coatings market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Paints and Coatings during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the global market?
- What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market
- How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Paints and Coatings market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the global market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?
Research Methodology
In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Paints and Coatings market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.
Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.
Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.
For a better understanding of the global Paints and Coatings market, analysts have segmented the market.
Market Segmentation:
By Material
- Polyester
- Acrylic
- Alkyd
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Others
By Product
- Solvent-borne Coatings
- Waterborne Coatings
- Powder Coatings
- High Solids/Radiation Curing
- Others (Specialty Coatings)
By Application
- Non-Architectural
- Wood
- Automotive & Transportation
- General Industrial
- Protective
- Marine
- Others
- Architectural & Decorative
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
Regional Segmentation:
The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Paints and Coatings market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.
Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Paints and Coatings market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Certain noteworthy players in the Paints and Coatings market are as follows:
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Jotun
- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
- RPM International Inc.
- Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
- BASF SE
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- Hempel A/S
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Sika AG
- Beckers Group
- 3M
- The Chemours Company
