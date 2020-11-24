Metal Recycling Market Will Reach US$ 806.61 Bn by 2027

The global Metal Recycling market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 806.61 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Metal Recycling market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1159

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Metal Recycling market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.

It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Metal Recycling market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Metal Recycling during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the global market?

What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Metal Recycling market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the global market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1159

Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Metal Recycling market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.

For a better understanding of the global Metal Recycling market, analysts have segmented the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Aluminum

Steel

Copper

Others

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Others

By Regional

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Regional Segmentation:

The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Metal Recycling market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.

Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Metal Recycling market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Certain noteworthy players in the Metal Recycling market are as follows:

GFG Alliance

European Metal Recycling

CMC Recycling

Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co. Inc.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Tata Steel

Novelis

Utah Metal Works

Sims Metal Management Limited

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions& Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Metal Recycling Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID 19 Impact on Metal Recycling Market

5.1. Covid-19: Metal Recycling Industry Impact

5.2. Metal Recycling Business Impact Assessment: Covid-19

5.2.1. Supply Chain Challenges/Disruption

5.2.2. Market Trends and Metal Recycling Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape for Major Markets

5.3. Strategic Measures against Covid-19

5.3.1. Government Support and Initiative to Combat Covid-19

5.3.2. Proposal for Metal Recycling Vendor to deal with Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario

Chapter 6. Metal Recycling Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Market Drivers

6.1.1.1. New Awareness Programs for Sustainable Waste Management Practice

6.1.1.2. Metal Recycling Offer Energy Saving Benefits Compared to Mining

6.1.2. Market Restraints

6.1.2.1. Unorganized Waste Collection Procedure Particularly in Developing Countries

6.1.2.2. Regulations Related to Fair and Free trade of Scrap Metals

6.1.3. Market Opportunities

6.1.3.1. Developing of Public and Private Relationship

6.1.3.2. Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Underground Mining and Natural Resource Depletion

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3. Threat of substitute

6.2.4. Threat of new entrants

6.2.5. Degree of competition

6.3. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Metal Recycling Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.1.1. Metal Recycling Market Revenue by Vendor(2015-2020)

7.1.1.2. Metal Recycling Market Revenue Market Share by Vendor (2015-2020)

7.1.1.3. Metal Recycling Market Production by Vendor (2015-2020)

7.1.1.4. Metal Recycling Market Production Market Share by Vendor (2015-2020)

7.1.2. Key Organic/Inorganic Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.2.1. Product Portfolio Expansion, Capacity Expansion, Product Innovation

7.1.2.2. Merger and Acquisition, Collaboration and Partnerships

7.1.3. Vendor Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 8. Global Metal Recycling Market, By Product

8.1. Metal Recycling Market, by Product, 2016-2027

8.1.1. Aluminum

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.1.2. Market Production and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Steel

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2.2. Market Production and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Copper

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3.2. Market Production and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4. Others

8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4.2. Market Production and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Metal Recycling Market, By Application

9.1. Metal Recycling Market, by Application, 2016-2027

9.1.1. Automotive

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.1.2. Market Consumption and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Construction

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2.2. Market Consumption and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Industrial Goods

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3.2. Market Consumption and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Consumer Goods

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.4.2. Market Consumption and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.5. Others

9.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.5.2. Market Consumption and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Metal Recycling Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast by Product (2016-2027)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

10.1.3. U.S

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.4. Canada

10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast by Product (2016-2027)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.3. UK

10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.4. Germany

10.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.5. France

10.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.6. Rest of EU

10.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3. Asia Pacific (APAC)

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast by Product (2016-2027)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.3. China

10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.4. India

10.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.5. Japan

10.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.6. Rest of APAC

10.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.4. LATAM

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast by Product (2016-2027)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

10.4.3. Brazil

10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.4.4. Rest of LATAM

10.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast by Product (2016-2027)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

10.5.3. GCC

10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.4. North Africa

10.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.5. South Africa

10.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.6. Rest of MEA

10.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Production Forecast (2016-2027)

10.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Consumption Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. GFG Alliance

11.1.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.1.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.1.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.1.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.2. European Metal Recycling

11.2.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.2.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.2.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.2.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.3. CMC Recycling

11.3.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.3.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.3.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.3.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.4. Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co. Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.4.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.4.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.5. Norsk Hydro ASA

11.5.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.5.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.5.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.5.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.6. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.6.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.6.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.6.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.7. Tata Steel

11.7.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.7.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.7.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.7.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.8. Novelis

11.8.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.8.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.8.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.9. Utah Metal Works

11.9.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.9.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.9.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.9.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

11.10. Sims Metal Management Limited

11.10.1. Company Overview, Business Information, Manufacturing Area

11.10.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.10.2.1. Product Details, Specification, Application

11.10.3. Revenue, Production Capacity, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4. Recent Developments and Strategies

Chapter 12. Appendix

12.1. About Us

12.2. Glossary of Terms

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1159

Contact Us:

Precedence Research

Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada

Call: +1 774 402 6168

Email: [email protected]

Blog: precedenceresearchnews.wordpress.com

Follow us on LinkedIN