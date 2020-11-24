E-bike Drive Unit Market Will Reach US$ 8,361 million by 2027

The global E-bike Drive Unit market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 8,361 million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.43% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for E-bike Drive Unit market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1160

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the E-bike Drive Unit market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.

It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for E-bike Drive Unit market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for E-bike Drive Unit during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the global market?

What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the E-bike Drive Unit market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the global market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1160

Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the E-bike Drive Unit market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.

For a better understanding of the global E-bike Drive Unit market, analysts have segmented the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Mid-Drive Motors

Hub Motors

By Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Segmentation:

The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of E-bike Drive Unit market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.

Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in E-bike Drive Unit market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Certain noteworthy players in the E-bike Drive Unit market are as follows:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Panasonic

Shimano

MAHLE GmbH

Giant Bicycles

Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Other

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Scope of the Study

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Market Research Approach

2.4 Data Sources

2.5 Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 E-bike Drive Unit Market Snapshot

Chapter 4 Market Variables and Scope

4.1 Introduction of E-bike Drive Unit

4.2 Classification and Scope

4.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.1.2 Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.1.3 Downstream Buyers Analysis

Chapter 5 COVID 19 Impact on E-bike Drive Unit Market

5.1 COVID-19 Landscape: E-bike Drive Unit Industry Impact

5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

5.3 Market Trends and E-bike Drive Unit Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1 E-bike Drive Unit Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1.1 Rising Demand for E-Bike

6.1.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Mid-drive Motors

6.1.1.3 Growing Preference for Bicycles as an Eco-friendly Vehicle

6.1.2 Market Restraints

6.1.2.1 Technological Challenges

6.1.3 Market Opportunities

6.1.3.1 Rising Trend of Bike Sharing

6.1.4 Market Challenge

6.1.4.1 Limitation of Distribution Channel

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2 Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3 Threat of substitute

6.2.4 Threat of new entrants

6.2.5 Degree of competition

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.2 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) and Production (Thousand Units) Analysis by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

7.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Players

7.4 Vendor Landscape

7.4.1 List of Suppliers

7.4.2 List of Buyers

Chapter 8 E-bike Drive Unit Market, Product Type

8.1 E-bike Drive Unit Market, by Product Type, 2016-2027

8.1.1 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Growth Rate analysis by Product Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Production and Growth Rate analysis by Product Type (2016-2027)

8.1.3 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue Share (%) by Product Type in 2019 and 2027

8.1.4 Average Selling Price Analysis and Forecast by Product Type (2016-2027)

8.1.5 Mid-Drive Motors

8.1.6 Hub Motors

Chapter 9 E-bike Drive Unit Market, Application

9.1 E-bike Drive Unit Market, by Application, 2016-2027

9.1.1 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Growth Rate analysis by Application (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption and Growth Rate analysis by Application (2016-2027)

9.1.3 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption Share (%) by Application in 2019 and 2027

9.1.4 OEMs

9.1.5 Aftermarket

Chapter 10 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Analysis by Region

10.1 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Analysis by Regions (2016-2027)

10.1.1 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Analysis by Regions (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Production (Thousand Units) and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Size Comparison by Regions (2016-2027)

10.2.3 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Production (Thousand Units) Comparison by Regions (2016-2027)

10.2.4 North America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.5 North America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue, Production and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.5.1 US E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.5.2 Canada E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.6 Europe E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.7 Europe E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Production Comparison by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.8 Europe E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.8.1 Germany E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.8.2 UK E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.8.3 France E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.8.4 Rest of EU E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.9 Asia Pacific E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.10 Asia Pacific E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Production Comparison by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.11 Asia Pacific E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.11.1 China E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.11.2 Japan E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.11.3 India E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.11.4 Southeast Asia E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.11.5 Rest of APAC E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.12 Latin America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.13 Latin America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue, Production and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.14 Latin America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.14.1 Brazil E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.14.2 Rest of LATAM E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.15 Middle East and Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.16 MEA E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue, Production and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.17 Middle East and Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast, by country (2016-2027)

10.2.17.1 GCC E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.17.2 South Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.17.3 North Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.2.17.4 Rest of MEA E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11 Global E-bike Drive Unit Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

11.1 North America

11.1.1 North America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 North America E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.3 U.S.

11.1.3.1 U.S. E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.1.3.2 U.S. E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.4 Canada

11.1.4.1 Canada E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.1.4.2 Canada E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Europe E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Europe E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.3 Germany

11.2.3.1 Germany E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.2.3.2 Germany E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.4 UK

11.2.4.1 UK E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.2.4.2 UK E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.5 France

11.2.5.1 France E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.2.5.2 France E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.6 Rest of EU

11.2.6.1 Rest of EU E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.2.6.2 Rest of EU E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Asia Pacific E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Asia Pacific E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.3 China

11.3.3.1 China E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.3.3.2 China E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.4 Japan

11.3.4.1 Japan E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.3.4.2 Japan E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.5 India

11.3.5.1 India E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.3.5.2 India E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.6 Southeast Asia

11.3.6.1 Southeast Asia E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.3.6.2 Southeast Asia E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.7 Rest of APAC

11.3.7.1 Rest of APAC E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.3.7.2 Rest of APAC E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Latin America E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Latin America E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Brazil

11.4.3.1 Brazil E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.4.3.2 Brazil E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.4 Rest of LATAM

11.4.4.1 Rest of LATAM E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.4.4.2 Rest of LATAM E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.3 GCC

11.5.3.1 GCC E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.5.3.2 GCC E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.4 South Africa

11.5.4.1 South Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.5.4.2 South Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.5 North Africa

11.5.5.1 North Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.5.5.2 North Africa E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.6 Rest of MEA

11.5.6.1 Rest of MEA E-bike Drive Unit Market Revenue (USD Million) by Product Type (2016-2027)

11.5.6.2 Rest of MEA E-bike Drive Unit Market Consumption (Units) by Application (2016-2027)

Chapter 12 Company Profile

12.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Business Outline

12.1.3 Product Type Offerings

12.1.4 Financial Performance

12.1.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.1.6 Recent Initiatives

12.2 Continental AG

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Business Outline

12.2.3 Product Type Offerings

12.2.4 Financial Performance

12.2.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.2.6 Recent Initiatives

12.3 Yamaha Motor Corporation

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Business Outline

12.3.3 Product Type Offerings

12.3.4 Financial Performance

12.3.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.3.6 Recent Initiatives

12.4 Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Business Outline

12.4.3 Product Type Offerings

12.4.4 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.4.5 Recent Initiatives

12.5 Shimano Inc.

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Business Outline

12.5.3 Product Type Offerings

12.5.4 Financial Performance

12.5.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.5.6 Recent Initiatives

12.6 MAHLE GmbH

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Business Outline

12.6.3 Product Type Offerings

12.6.4 Financial Performance

12.6.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.6.6 Recent Initiatives

12.7 Giant Bicycles

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Business Outline

12.7.3 Product Type Offerings

12.7.4 Financial Performance

12.7.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.7.6 Recent Initiatives

12.8 Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Business Outline

12.8.3 Product Type Offerings

12.8.4 Financial Performance

12.8.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.8.6 Recent Initiatives

12.9 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Business Outline

12.9.3 Product Type Offerings

12.9.4 Financial Performance

12.9.5 Revenue, Production Capacity, Price, and Gross Margin (2015-2019)

12.9.6 Recent Initiatives

12.10 Fazua GmbH

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Business Outline

12.10.3 Product Type Offerings

12.10.4 Recent Initiatives

12.11 Maxon

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Business Outline

12.11.3 Product Type Offerings

12.11.4 Recent Initiatives

12.12 Kalkhoff – Derby Cycle Werke GmbH

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Business Outline

12.12.3 Product Type Offerings

12.12.4 Recent Initiatives

Chapter 13 Disclaimer

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1160

Contact Us:

Precedence Research

Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada

Call: +1 774 402 6168

Email: [email protected]

Blog: precedenceresearchnews.wordpress.com

Follow us on LinkedIN