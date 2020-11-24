Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Will Reach US$ 225.7 Bn by 2027

The global Nutraceutical Ingredients market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 225.7 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Nutraceutical Ingredients market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Nutraceutical Ingredients market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.

It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Nutraceutical Ingredients market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Nutraceutical Ingredients during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the global market?

What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Nutraceutical Ingredients market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the global market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.

For a better understanding of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market, analysts have segmented the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Probiotic

Proteins and amino acids

Phytochemical & plant extracts

Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

Omega 3 fatty acids

Vitamins

Prebiotic

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others

By Application

Food

Beverages

Personal care

Animal nutrition

Dietary supplements

By Health Benefits

Cognitive health

Gut health

Heart health

Bone health

Immunity

Nutrition

Weigh management

Others

By Form

Dry

liquid

By Regional

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Regional Segmentation:

The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Nutraceutical Ingredients market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.

Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Nutraceutical Ingredients market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Certain noteworthy players in the Nutraceutical Ingredients market are as follows:

Kraft Heinz Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Abbott

Kellogg’s

Danone

Cargill Inc.,

Nestle

Archer Daniels Midland

DSM

BASF

PepsiCo

General Mills

Aker Biomarine

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Product

7.1. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Product Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Probiotic

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Proteins and amino acids

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.3. Phytochemical & plant extracts

7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.4. Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

7.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.5. Omega 3 fatty acids

7.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.6. Vitamins

7.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.7. Prebiotic

7.1.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.8. Carotenoids

7.1.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.9. Minerals

7.1.9.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.10. Others

7.1.10.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

8.1. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Food

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Beverages

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Personal care

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4. Animal nutrition

8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.5. Dietary supplements

8.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Health Benefits

9.1. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Health Benefits, 2020-2027

9.1.1. Cognitive health

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Gut health

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Heart health

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Bone health

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.5. Immunity

9.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.6. Nutrition

9.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.7. Weigh management

9.1.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.8. Others

9.1.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

10.1. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Form, 2020-2027

10.1.1. Dry

10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.2. Liquid

10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

11.1. North America

11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.1.5. U.S.

11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.1.6. Rest of North America

11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.2.5. UK

11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.2.6. Germany

11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.2.7. France

11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.2.8. Rest of Europe

11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.3. APAC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.3.5. India

11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.3.6. China

11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.3.7. Japan

11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.3.8. Rest of APAC

11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.4. MEA

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.4.5. GCC

11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.4.6. North Africa

11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.4.7. South Africa

11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.4.8. Rest of MEA

11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.5.5. Brazil

11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

11.5.6. Rest of LATAM

11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Health Benefits (2016-2027)

11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Form (2016-2027)

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Kraft Heinz Company

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Product Offerings

12.1.3. Financial Performance

12.1.4. Recent Initiatives

12.2. GlaxoSmithKline

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Product Offerings

12.2.3. Financial Performance

12.2.4. Recent Initiatives

12.3. Amway

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Product Offerings

12.3.3. Financial Performance

12.3.4. Recent Initiatives

12.4. Abbott

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Product Offerings

12.4.3. Financial Performance

12.4.4. Recent Initiatives

12.5. Kellogg’s

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Product Offerings

12.5.3. Financial Performance

12.5.4. Recent Initiatives

12.6. Danone

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Product Offerings

12.6.3. Financial Performance

12.6.4. Recent Initiatives

12.7. Cargill Inc.

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Product Offerings

12.7.3. Financial Performance

12.7.4. Recent Initiatives

12.8. Nestle

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Offerings

12.8.3. Financial Performance

12.8.4. Recent Initiatives

12.9. Archer Daniels Midland

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Offerings

12.9.3. Financial Performance

12.9.4. Recent Initiatives

12.10. DSM

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Product Offerings

12.10.3. Financial Performance

12.10.4. Recent Initiatives

12.11. BASF

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Product Offerings

12.11.3. Financial Performance

12.11.4. Recent Initiatives

12.12. General Mills

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Product Offerings

12.12.3. Financial Performance

12.12.4. Recent Initiatives

12.13. Aker Biomarine

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Product Offerings

12.13.3. Financial Performance

12.13.4. Recent Initiatives

12.14. Procter & Gamble

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Product Offerings

12.14.3. Financial Performance

12.14.4. Recent Initiatives

12.15. Johnson & Johnson

12.15.1. Company Overview

12.15.2. Product Offerings

12.15.3. Financial Performance

12.15.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 13. Research Methodology

13.1. Primary Research

13.2. Secondary Research

13.3. Assumptions

Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1. About Us

14.2. Glossary of Terms

