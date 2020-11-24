Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Will Reach US$ 17.5 Bn by 2027
The global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 17.5 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21.4% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.
It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Off-highway Electric Vehicle market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Off-highway Electric Vehicle during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the global market?
- What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market
- How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the global market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?
Research Methodology
In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.
Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.
Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.
For a better understanding of the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, analysts have segmented the market.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Mining
By Electric Vehicle
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
By Regional
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
Regional Segmentation:
The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.
Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Certain noteworthy players in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market are as follows:
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu Ltd
- Volvo Construction Equipment AB
- Deere & Company
- Sandvik AB
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
- Epiroc AB
- Doosan Corporation
- CNH Industrial N.V
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Classification and Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Restraints
5.1.3. Market Opportunities
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3. Threat of substitute
5.2.4. Threat of new entrants
5.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
6.1.3. Vendor Landscape
6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
6.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 7. Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Electric Vehicle
7.1. Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, by Electric Vehicle Type, 2020-2027
7.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 8. Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application
8.1. Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, by Application, 2020-2027
8.1.1. Construction
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.2. Agriculture
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.3. Mining
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 9. Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
9.1. North America
9.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.1.3. U.S.
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.1.4. Rest of North America
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.3. UK
9.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.4. Germany
9.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.5. France
9.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.6. Rest of Europe
9.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.3. APAC
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.3. India
9.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.4. China
9.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.5. Japan
9.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.6. Rest of APAC
9.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.4. MEA
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.4.3. GCC
9.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.4.4. North Africa
9.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.4.5. South Africa
9.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.4.6. Rest of MEA
9.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.5. Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.5.3. Brazil
9.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
9.5.4. Rest of LATAM
9.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)
9.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Caterpillar
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Product Offerings
10.1.3. Financial Performance
10.1.4. Recent Initiatives
10.2. Komatsu Ltd
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Product Offerings
10.2.3. Financial Performance
10.2.4. Recent Initiatives
10.3. Volvo Construction Equipment AB
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Product Offerings
10.3.3. Financial Performance
10.3.4. Recent Initiatives
10.4. Deere & Company
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Product Offerings
10.4.3. Financial Performance
10.4.4. Recent Initiatives
10.5. Sandvik AB
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Product Offerings
10.5.3. Financial Performance
10.5.4. Recent Initiatives
10.6. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Product Offerings
10.6.3. Financial Performance
10.6.4. Recent Initiatives
10.7. Epiroc AB
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Product Offerings
10.7.3. Financial Performance
10.7.4. Recent Initiatives
10.8. Doosan Corporation
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Product Offerings
10.8.3. Financial Performance
10.8.4. Recent Initiatives
10.9. CNH Industrial N.V
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Product Offerings
10.9.3. Financial Performance
10.9.4. Recent Initiatives
10.10. J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Product Offerings
10.10.3. Financial Performance
10.10.4. Recent Initiatives
Chapter 11. Research Methodology
11.1. Primary Research
11.2. Secondary Research
11.3. Assumptions
Chapter 12. Appendix
12.1. About Us
12.2. Glossary of Terms
