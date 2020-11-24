Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Will Reach US$ 17.5 Bn by 2027

The global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 17.5 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21.4% from 2020 to 2027. Precedence Research recently published a market study on the global market for Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.

It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in this market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Off-highway Electric Vehicle market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Off-highway Electric Vehicle during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the global market?

What effect will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global Market

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the global market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the global market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Research Methodology

In the study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of this market study are as follows – statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the market and makes the projections on the growth prospects of the global markets more accurate and reliable.

For a better understanding of the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, analysts have segmented the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Regional

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Regional Segmentation:

The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These key regions focus on the consumption of Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. The creators of the report have studied the region’s growth potential to assist organizations in arranging their future investments. They also study the regulatory reforms and norms that are expected to impact the global market.

Company Profiles: Almost all the major players of this global market is profiled in this report. The creators of the report have provided information about their recent developments in Off-highway Electric Vehicle market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Certain noteworthy players in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market are as follows:

Caterpillar

Komatsu Ltd

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Deere & Company

Sandvik AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Epiroc AB

Doosan Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Electric Vehicle

7.1. Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, by Electric Vehicle Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application

8.1. Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, by Application, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Construction

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Agriculture

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Mining

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

9.1. North America

9.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.1.3. U.S.

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.3. UK

9.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.4. Germany

9.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.5. France

9.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.6. Rest of Europe

9.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.3. APAC

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.3. India

9.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.4. China

9.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.5. Japan

9.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.6. Rest of APAC

9.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.4. MEA

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.4.3. GCC

9.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.4.4. North Africa

9.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.4.5. South Africa

9.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.4.6. Rest of MEA

9.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.5.3. Brazil

9.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

9.5.4. Rest of LATAM

9.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Electric Vehicle (2016-2027)

9.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Caterpillar

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Financial Performance

10.1.4. Recent Initiatives

10.2. Komatsu Ltd

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Product Offerings

10.2.3. Financial Performance

10.2.4. Recent Initiatives

10.3. Volvo Construction Equipment AB

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Product Offerings

10.3.3. Financial Performance

10.3.4. Recent Initiatives

10.4. Deere & Company

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Product Offerings

10.4.3. Financial Performance

10.4.4. Recent Initiatives

10.5. Sandvik AB

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Product Offerings

10.5.3. Financial Performance

10.5.4. Recent Initiatives

10.6. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Product Offerings

10.6.3. Financial Performance

10.6.4. Recent Initiatives

10.7. Epiroc AB

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Product Offerings

10.7.3. Financial Performance

10.7.4. Recent Initiatives

10.8. Doosan Corporation

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Product Offerings

10.8.3. Financial Performance

10.8.4. Recent Initiatives

10.9. CNH Industrial N.V

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Product Offerings

10.9.3. Financial Performance

10.9.4. Recent Initiatives

10.10. J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Product Offerings

10.10.3. Financial Performance

10.10.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 11. Research Methodology

11.1. Primary Research

11.2. Secondary Research

11.3. Assumptions

Chapter 12. Appendix

12.1. About Us

12.2. Glossary of Terms

