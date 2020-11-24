Covid-19 Outbreak: Hair Removal Market 2020 By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales And Segmentation 2027

The global hair removal market is prognosticated in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to witness a high degree of competition as top companies go head to head to cement a strong position in the industry. Leading players such as Lynton Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., and Cynosure Inc. could make a telling impact on the market. According to the research presented in this report, companies are anticipated to improve their profit margins by concentrating on the technological development of their products. The market could expect the entry of a large count of new players in the coming years.

TMR foretells the global hair removal market to bag a US$1.35 bn by the completion of 2022 while growing at a 9.00% CAGR during the forecast tenure 2017-2022. In 2017, the market was worth a US$0.88 bn. On the basis of product, intense pulsed light (IPL) could take the lead in the market while expanding at the same CAGR. By region, North America is projected to dominate the market as it posts an expected CAGR of 9.50%.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33098

Increasing Inclination toward Maintaining Aesthetic Beauty Propels Demand

The world hair removal market is prophesied to gain impetus with rising emphasis on personal grooming and aesthetic beauty. It could be positively influenced by aggressive demand for hair removal products and services owing to increasing consciousness of beauty among people. In the next few years, there could be a considerable rise in market growth boosted by several technological developments. Sales of hair removal products could see an increase because of constant increment in purchasing power of consumers.

Demand for IPL devices is predicted to swell due to their high efficiency and easy availability. Sales of extortionately priced hair removal products could be helped with increased disposable income of consumers in North America. Furthermore, high interest in self-grooming witnessed commonly among people is envisaged to multiply demand for hair removal in the region.

High Cost Associated with Permanent Hair Removal Procedure Dents Growth

The international hair removal market is expected to grow healthily in the near term. However, certain factors such as expensive cost of permanent procedures could stunt the growth of the market. Another factor envisaged to hamper demand in the market is unhygienic use of hair removal products and rising number of cases of infection.

Nevertheless, there could be rewarding prospects taking birth in the international hair removal market, helping players to improve their revenue growth. This could be evidenced by swelling demand for personal care products such as wax and wax strips, epilators, shaving razors, and hair removal creams. High demand for hair removal products and services in beauty clinics is projected to create a wealth of lucrative opportunities in the market. Dermatology clinics, on the other hand, could push market growth by cashing in on increasing popularity of laser therapy.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Hair Removal Market (Product – Energy-based Devices, Laser-based Devices, and IPL Devices; End User – Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33098

The global hair removal market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Hair Removal Market: Product

Energy-based Devices

Laser-based Devices

IPL Devices

Global Hair Removal Market: End User

Dermatology Clinics

Beauty Clinics

Global Hair Removal Market: Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel

Japan

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=33098

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com