Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market In Covid-19: Implications And Business Opportunities For Growth Globally

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global automotive camera cleaning system market is projected to witness major expansion, owing to dirty cameras, which has prompted automakers to adopt camera cleaning systems for externally mounted cameras.

Increased reliance of automotive safety features on cameras and 360o view cameras is anticipated to propel the automotive camera cleaning system market at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in per capita income is anticipated to positively impact the automotive camera cleaning system market, as investment in luxury and leisure is expected to rise, which ultimately increases the demand for premium and luxury vehicles incorporated with advanced safety systems, including automotive camera cleaning systems.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Dynamics

Rising safety concerns and fatality rate over the last few years is likely to fuel the demand for higher integration of automotive camera cleaning systems in vehicles in order to lower the risk of road accidents, which, in turn, is likely to drive the automotive camera cleaning system during the forecast period.

Regulations for backup camera implemented in the U.S. are only for light vehicles, and the same regulations are anticipated to be adopted in Europe by 2021, as already proposed by the EU Commission. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market for backup cameras and consequently, the market for camera cleaning systems.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Key Segments

Based on vehicle type, passenger vehicle was a highly attractive segment, and is anticipated to hold a leading share of the automotive camera cleaning system market, owing to the presence of camera cleaning system in a large number of passenger vehicles, while the system is present in a few light commercial vehicles in specific regions.

In terms of application, the parking camera segment accounted for a major share of the market. Mirror camera and CMS camera are anticipated to be high prominent segments of the market owing to the rising integration of side cameras for various ADAS features such as 360 degree view, and blind spot detection system. Night vision cameras and interjection cameras are gaining popularity in Europe, and these segments are expected to expand significantly in the market in Europe.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market during forecast period, owing to rising integration of the system in premium vehicles. Furthermore, the segment is likely to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing integration of the system in ADAS equipped vehicles. Availability of camera cleaning system as a customized addition is driving the aftermarket segment of the market.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global automotive camera cleaning system market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe held a notable share of the global automotive camera cleaning system market, owing to higher production of premium vehicles in the region incorporated with automotive camera cleaning systems.

Furthermore, the adoption and production of technology in Europe is comparatively more, as compared to that in other regions. Several decisions by governments of countries in Europe have hampered businesses in the region. Rise in revised taxes due to Brexit is likely to hamper production and sales of automobiles in Europe, which in turn is estimated to restrain the overall automotive industry. This is likely to hinder the automotive camera cleaning system market in the region.

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global automotive camera cleaning system market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, dlhBOWLES, Ficosa Internacional SA, KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG, MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC., MS FOSTER & ASSOCIATES, INC., Panasonic Corp., Seeva Technologies, Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd., Valeo SA, and Waymo.

Global Camera Cleaning System Market: Segmentation

Global Camera Cleaning System Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Entry Level Mid Level Luxury/Premium Commercial Vehicle

Camera Cleaning System Market, by Application Parking Camera Front Camera Interjection Camera Night Vision Camera Mirror Camera CMS Camera

Camera Cleaning System Market, by Nozzle Type Fixed Telescopic Nano

Camera Cleaning System Market, by Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Global Camera Cleaning System Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain NORDIC Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN ANZ Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



