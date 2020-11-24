Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Size | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2027

The global Broad Ion Beam Technology market garnered revenue around USD 211.61 Million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 400.0 million in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Broad ion beam market is mainly driven by the lower cost of fabrication using broad ion beam milling. Broad ion beam milling is another type of ion beam lithography which uses low energy noble gas ion beams like argon and helium. Broad ion beam milling techniques are being widely used for the purpose of re-shining samples for transmission electron microscope. Moreover, increasing application of broad ion beam in nano machining is also predicted to create a better opportunity for various broad ion beam equipment manufacturers in the coming years. Powerful and large ion sources are the main component in case of neutral gas injectors for the fusion devices. Moreover, the broad beam ion sources are being used for the electrically powered spacecraft propulsion. The most important factor retarded the demand may be due to the operational complications. Disproportionate ion beam current is also objectionable since it leads to a rapid wear of accelerator grid, increases the target impurity, and very little or no increase in the process rate.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Broad Ion Beam Technology market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Broad Ion Beam Technology market growth.

The global Broad Ion Beam Technology market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

• Meyer Burger Technology

• 4Wave Incorporated

• Veeco Instruments Inc.

• Scia Systems GmbH

• Oxford Instruments

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• Plasma-Therm

• Raith GmbH

• FEI and Canon Anelva Corporation

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, by Application

• Etch

o Structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors

 TMR sensors

 Infrared Sensors

 Metal Sensors

 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

 Membrane Type Sensor

 Others

o Metallic and dielectric multilayers

o Ion Beam Polishing

o Micro structuring

o Chemically Assisted Ion Beam Etching

o Delayering (Failure Analysis)

• Deposition

o Thin film deposition

o Multilayer film deposition

 Dielectric and metal layers

 Giant magneto resistance (GMR) sensors

 TMR Magnetic sensors

 EUV Mask

 Others

o Infrared sensors

o Optical multilayers

 Antireflective and gradient coatings

 Optical filters

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, by End Use Industry

• Semiconductor

• MEMS

• MOEMS

• Optics

• Optoelectronics

• Sensors

• Storage devices

o MRAM Etching

o Plasma Etching

o Magnetic Multilayer Deposition

• Electronics

• Others

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, By Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o The U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

