Building Automation And Control Market By Development, Trends, Investigation 2020 And Forecast To 2027

The global Building Automation and Control market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 326 Million in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Technological advancements continue to make a mark across a host on industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, oil & gas, and healthcare. The building & construction sector is no exception to this continual evolution of the technology. Government bodies across the world are increasingly encouraging the development of smart cities wherein smart buildings are expected to hit the mainstream. The building & construction sector is set to undergo a major overhaul over the forecast period, owing to significant advancements in technologies, novel technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), Wi-fi, and Zigbee are being integrated in modern building automation and control systems.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Building Automation and Control market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Building Automation and Control market growth.

The global Building Automation and Control market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Crestron Electronics, Inc

• BuildingIQ

• 75F, LLC

• Siemens AG

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Hubbell

• Legrand

• Schneider Electric SE

• United Technologies Corporation

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Global Building Automation and Control System Market: Segmentation

Building Automation and Control System Market, by Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

o ZigBee

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Others

Building Automation and Control System Market, by Application

• Facility Management

o Lighting Control System

o Heating, Ventilation & Air-conditioning

• Fire Control System

• Safety & Security System

o Video Surveillance

o Access Control

• Energy Management System

• Others (Smart Locks and Plugs)

Building Automation and Control System Market, by End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Building Automation and Control System Market, by Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

