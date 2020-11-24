Harmonic Filter Market By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2027

The global Harmonic Filter market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Harmonic filters are extensively used across a host of sectors, including automotive, oil & gas, information technology, HVAC, mining, and wastewater, among others. At present, as the industrial sector around the world continues to flourish, power systems have come under the radar. Harmonic issues within the power systems across different industries can lead to downtime and inflict heavy damage in both, consumer appliances as well as utility suppliers. End users of harmonic filters are increasingly seeking ways to minimize harmonic pollution despite the existing current and voltage distortion in networks. Companies involved in the current harmonic filter market landscape are investing resources in the development of new solutions that minimize the nonlinear current in customer loads within a power system.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Harmonic Filter market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Harmonic Filter market growth.

The global Harmonic Filter market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

•

o ABB Ltd.

o Emerson Electric Co., and Schneider Electric SE

o Danfoss A/S

o Siemens AG

o Comsys AB

o Schaffner Holding AG

o Crompton Greaves Ltd.

o Eaton Corp. Plc

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Global Harmonic Filter Market: Segmentation

Harmonic Filter Market, by Type

• Active

• Passive

o Tuned Passive

o De-tuned Passive

Harmonic Filter Market, by Voltage

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Harmonic Filter Market, by End Use

• Industrial

• IT & Data Centers

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Harmonic Filter Market, by Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Regional Analysis and Forecast

