Aircraft Heat Exchanger – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market is expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market include United Technologies, Wall Colmonoy, Woodward, Ametek , Honeywell International, Jamco, Liebherr-International, Lytron, Meggitt, TAT Technologies, Triumph Group, Aavid Thermalloy, Boyd Corporation, and Collins Aerospace.

Some of the factors such as an increase in defense spending coupled with the growing demand for fighter jets and growth in global air travel and subsequent demand for new aircraft are propelling the market growth. However, backlogs in aircraft deliveries are hampering the market growth.

Aircraft heat exchangers are a vital tool in the thermal engineering field, like refrigeration, power electronic cooling, system cooling, and air conditioning. Enhanced heat transfer methods provide inactive and active enhancement of heat exchanger. Heat exchangers are being regularly used in the aircraft for cooling hydraulics, rammed air, gearbox, and other components.

Based on the application, the environmental control systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing command for heat exchangers in environmental control systems of aircraft. Environmental control systems utilize heat exchangers to control the amount of refrigeration airflow in the aircraft cabin.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the substantial increase in deliveries of commercial aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the US and Canada. The rising demand for maintenance and repair services by some of the key players is further driving the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market in this region.

Vendors Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary-Wing Aircraft

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Types Covered:

• Flat Tube

• Plate-fin

Applications Covered:

• Engine Systems

• Environmental Control Systems

• Airframe

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

