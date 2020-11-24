Ultrasonic Scalpels Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Ultrasonic scalpels find use in simultaneous coagulation and cut of tissues through utilization of ultrasonic vibrations, These medical devices are used for vessels and tissues up to 5 mm in size. Ultrasonic scalpels are utilized for various surgeries, such as gynecologic and urologic procedures, open and laparoscopic general processes, and pediatric procedures. Ultrasonic scalpels are also exposed to various orthopedic structures.

Some of the well-known market players in the global ultrasonic scalpels market are Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd, Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd., Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, Stryker Corporation, Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd., and Lotus Ultrasonic Scalpel.

Making use of extensive research methods, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has brought in a market-ready report on the global ultrasonic scalpels market for the assessment period of 2017 to 2025. TMR Analysts prophesize that the market would rise at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast tenure, from 2017 to 2025.

Presence of Advanced Infrastructure to Propel Growth of the North America Market

TMR analysts have segmented the global ultrasonic scalpels market on the regional parameter in an attempt to offer a clear, 360-degree view of the global ultrasonic scalpels market. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key regional segments of the market.

Considering regions, North America is likely to dominate the global ultrasonic scalpels market over the tenure of assessment. Increased demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures together with rising adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices in the medical industry is likely to favor the growth of the ultrasonic scalpels market in North America. It is anticipated that both Canada and the US will spearhead growth of the regional market in years to come.

Europe is also estimated rise to prominence over the assessment tenure, thanks to the rise in the number of minimally invasive procedures in the region. In addition, increased prevalence of new handheld devices are also expected to bolster its demand in the region. Asia Pacific too does not lag behind in the global ultrasonic scalpels market. The market in the region is poised for substantial growth during the period of assessment. Increased investment from the stakeholders coupled with initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure in the region are likely to favor growth of the region market in times to come.

Increased Demand for Surgical Interventions for Chronic Diseases Boosts Market Growth

The global ultrasonic scalpels market is primarily driven by the growing demand for surgical procedures, such as tonsillectomy, lung biopsy, and thyroidectomy. There has been a rapid rise in the incidences of chronic diseases, particularly the ones that need surgical intervention. Technological progress is a constant process in the medical industry as well, which further plays an important role in the growth of the market. In addition to that, growing awareness about the benefits of minimally invasive procedures is forecasted to add fillip to the global ultrasonic scalpels market during the assessment tenure.

On the other hand, strict government regulations coupled with high cost associated with the surgical procedures are likely to impede the growth of the global ultrasonic scalpels market in years to come. However, constant efforts by the leading market players to develop novel devices are expected to propel the market toward growth.

