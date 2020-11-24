Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market Forecast to 2023 Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Global Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market: Overview

Heart disease happens when the vessels of blood of our heart are either diseased or damaged. Condition such as this result in the deposition of fat forming buildup called plaque. These plaques can lead to either clot of blood or block blood vessels. Heart diseases can lead to several health issues like problems of heart rhythm, congestive heart failure, or a heart attack. Any of these diseases is capable of causing death to the person; as such treatment of such conditions of heart is of utmost importance.

For the treatment of such conditions of heart, a doctor is likely to advice for substantial changes in the lifestyle of a person together with intake of certain medications. Change in lifestyle includes exercising, avoiding oily and fatty food products, and maintaining a regular diet. The medications that doctors advise for this purpose comprise Sular (nisoldipine), Vascor (bepridil), Lotrel (amlodipine), Toprol XL (metoprolol), Lopressor, Zebeta (bisoprolol), Sectral (acebutolol), Coumadin (warfarin), and heparin.

This detailed report on the global cardiovascular disease drug market offers a 360-degree view of the market with key challenges, opportunities, restraints, and drivers mentioned in detail. The information shared by this report will assist the market stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Global Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market: Trends and Opportunities

High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster its Demand in the Market

Cardiovascular diseases can be treated or prevented through intake of daily dose of medicines and strictly adhering to a certain lifestyle. The drugs that are used for the treatment of heart conditions either increase the supply of oxygen to the heart or better the pumping capacity of the heart. Hypertension is another medical condition that is contributing toward the increased intake of cardiovascular drugs. The demand for drugs for hypertension such as Tracleer, Letairis has increased manifold as compared to existing calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, and diuretics, A significant rise in these drugs are likely to propel growth of the global cardiovascular disease drug market in the years to come,

In addition, there exists others factors that contribute toward the flourishing business of cardiovascular disease drugs, which is likely to trigger growth of the market in the years to come.

At present, antihypertensive class of drugs account for the leading segment of the global cardiovascular disease drug market. The segment is expected to make significant contribution toward generation revenue for the market.

Global Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market: Regional Outlook

Major geographies mentioned in the global cardiovascular disease drug market are North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

High concentration of cardiovascular diseases in North America make is a leading segment in the global cardiovascular disease drug market. According to the findings of the American Heart Association, almost 121.5 million adults had some form of cardiovascular disease from 2013 to 2016 in North America. Reason for such high prevalence of the disease in North America attributed to the lack of physical activity, smoking, control of cholesterol, increased body weight, blood sugar, and lack of healthy diet. Smoking is one of the major reason for the high prevalence of various heart diseases on Europe.

Global Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market: Companies Mentioned in Report

Key players profiled in the global Cardiovascular Disease Drug market are United Therapeutics Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca plc, and Roche Holding AG.

