PSA Testing Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a protein produced by the prostate cells. It is normally present in small quantities in the semen ejaculate of men with healthy prostates. However, elevated levels are observed in cases of prostate cancer or other prostate related diseases such as prostatitis or benign prostatic hyperplasia.

PSA liquefies the semen in the seminal coagulum and allows sperm to swim freely. It is also believed to dissolve the cervical mucus, allowing the entry of sperm into the uterus. PSA tests involve measuring of the PSA amount in the blood sample of patients.

The global PSA testing market is categorized on the basis of the following clinical tests:

Prostate-specific antigen values

Free prostate-specific antigen assays

Complexed prostate-specific antigen assays

Prostate-specific antigen reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays

Currently, North America dominates the global PSA testing market and is followed by Europe due to prostate cancer being most common type of cancer in men in these regions. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are also expected to undergo rapid market growth due to rising incidences of prostate related disorders.

Major factors driving the growth of global PSA testing market include rising acceptance of serum-based marker testing for diagnosis of prostate cancer and its evaluation with other emerging cancer-specific markers to enhance the sensitivity of the test. However risk of over-diagnosis and overtreatment due to PSA screening may pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Some of the key players contributing to the PSA testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Endocare, Inc., GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic, Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., Sanofi-aventis SA and Urologix, Inc.

