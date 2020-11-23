Electric Vehicle Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Market: An Overview

The global electric vehicle market is on the verge of a making a gigantic leap as product innovations, sustainable initiatives, and consumer demand comes together to create tremendous futuristic prospects. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), electric vehicles will make 40% of all passenger vehicles by 2040. The estimation may not be surprising to most as electric vehicle makers like Tesla have already made foray into new areas like trucks for off-road transportation, and urban transportation demands like taxis. Moreover, Chinese electric bus markers have won promising contracts in Europe, wherein electric bus adoption is on a significant rise. Moreover, demand for electric vehicle is promising for global manufacturers of vehicles.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Notable Developments

As part of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME), the Indian government has announced acquisition of 7,000 electric buses, 55K four-whellers, and 10,00,000 two-wheelers. The Indian government will spend over $1.4 bn to acquire vehicles that operate on lithium-ion batteries, and/or on electric power trains. The investment proposed in October 2019, will take over place over next three years, till 2022.

The share of electric vehicles surged to 42% of all new sales in Norway in 2019. The year really turned electric for Tesla in the country, wherein positive incentives for electric adoption continue to drive growth for the company with shares rising to 42% from 31% in 2018. The company sold a total of 18,798 cars in the country, with its model 3 noting the highest registrations.

According to China Passenger Car Association, over 20.7 million passenger vehicles were sold in China in 2018. China, the biggest market for automobiles witnessed a worrying 7.4% drop in sales during 2019. This drop came on mostly on the back government’s plans to reduce incentives for electric vehicles for consumers. Consumers flocked to buy electric vehicles throughout the year resulting in 5.1% increase in the beginning year. However, as soon as the subsidies were removed, it resulted in lower sales for six-consecutive months.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Drivers and Restraints

The electric vehicles laden with connected entertainment systems, sensors, and automation have sparked new interest among consumers. The global auto market is witnessing a held-back demand from many consumers as the horizon clearly points towards adoption of electric vehicle by 2025. Globally, the mandate for Zero Emission Vehicle dictates that the vehicle should make up 10% of total sales by 2025. With the likes of Mercedes Benz, Toyota, GE, and BMW lining up new models, the adoption of electric vehicle will likely be higher even without the government push.

Global electric vehicle market promises significant growth as concerns for sustainable growth rise around the world. Governments around the world have pushed respective industries to manufacture, and innovate with advanced electric models. The rising demand from consumers, and public entities alike is a major positive for the government. At first, the adoption of electric vehicle will witness highest growth in public transportation with muncipalties like Glasgow, New York, Shanghai, and Delhi making notable acquisitions to expand scope of electric vehicles. The rising scale of economies for electric vehicle manufacturers will eventually drive growth of the electric vehicles in the near future.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Geographical Analysis

The global electric vehicle market report will cover all regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region will witness major growth as the research and development in the region has made way for significant uptakes in infrastructure, costs, and product innovation. Moreover, conventional investment in electric infrastructure in Scandinavian countries are expected to drive growth of electric vehicles in Europe. Despite tremendous innovation among Chinese electric vehicle makers, their reliance on subsidies in a concern in the domestic market. However, Chinese electric vehicle makers are witnessing a major adoption of their electric buses in Europe, and in the US as well, wherein they present lucrative opportunities due to cost-effectiveness.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.