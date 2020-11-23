Pulse Flours Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as Batory Foods, Inc., Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, E.H.L. LTD., Great Western Grain Co Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta, Inc., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular and Others

The Pulse Flours Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global pulse flours market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pulse flours market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key pulse flours companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Anchor Ingredients Co., Avena Foods, Limited, Batory Foods, Inc., Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, E.H.L. LTD., Great Western Grain Co Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta, Inc., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company

Increasing demand of bakery products and extruded snack food products worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for pulse flours market. Furthermore, demand for protein-rich food products is also projected to influence the pulse flours market significantly. Moreover, growth in consumer preference for vegetarian and vegan diets is also expected to have a robust impact in the pulse flours market. Rising demand for clean label and gluten-free food products is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Pulses are the seeds of plants that belong to the legume family, which are edible. Pulses grow in pods that come in a different shape, sizes, and colors. Pulses do not consist of crops which are harvested green. They are rich in protein and soluble fiber and are low in fat. It also helps to lower cholesterol and control blood sugar. Pulse flours are made from faba bean, chickpea, yellow lentil, or yellow pea. It contains around twice as much protein as cereal grains and are naturally gluten-free. Pulse flours are used in a broad range of bakery products including snacks, bread, cakes, cereals, and pasta.

The report analyzes factors affecting pulse flours market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pulse flours market in these regions.

