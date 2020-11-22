Gift Cards Market Latest Sales Figure Signals More Opportunities Ahead

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, “Gift Cards Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Gift Cards market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Gift Cards industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Gift Cards study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Gift Cards market include;

Givex Corporation (Canada), American Express (United States), Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (United States), First Data Corporation (United States), National Gift Card Corp. (United States), Paytronix Systems, Inc. (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), InComm, Inc. (United States), Walmart (United States), Google Play (United States) and Starbucks (United States)

Definition

Gift cards also known as a gift voucher or gift token is prepaid stored-value money cards issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. The integrated payment solution is developed to facilitate the transaction at the store or business as an alternative to money. These cards are used during different events such as dining, retail purchase, entertainment, convenience shopping, and others. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Gift Cards in the Corporate Sector across the Globe, Rise in Application Areas Among End Users, Rising Number of Occasions and Growing Popularity of the Gifting Culture and Growing Adoption of Smartphones.

The Gift Cards industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Gift Cards market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Gift Cards industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Gift Cards Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Gift Cards Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Gift Cards Market

The report highlights Gift Cards market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Gift Cards market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

