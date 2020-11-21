Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market May Set New Growth Story | Thales, CybelAngel, Digimind

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is data collected from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context. In the intelligence community, the term “open” refers to overt, publicly available sources (as opposed to covert or clandestine sources). It is not related to open-source software or collective intelligence. OSINT under one name or another has been around for hundreds of years. With the advent of instant communications and rapid information transfer, a great deal of actionable and predictive intelligence can now be obtained from public, unclassified sources.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Dassault Systemes (France), Thales (France), Nice systems (Israel), Verint Systems (United States), Expert System (Italy), Palantir Technologies, Inc. (United States), CybelAngel (France), Intrinsec Security Inc. (Canada), Sail Labs (Austria) and Digimind (France) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are KB Crawl (United States), Recorded Future Inc.(United States) and Dataiku (United States).

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. According to AMA, the Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market is expected to see growth rate of 23.5%.

Influencing Market Trend

Adoption of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) in Security and Defence

Increasing Uses of Social Media Monitoring in OSIN

Market Drivers

Use of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) requires Comparatively Minimal Operational Expenses in Data Gathering

Increases Feasibility in Accessing and Sharing Information

Opportunities

Growing Use of Technologically Advanced and IoT Enabled OSINT

Rising Adoption of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) in Research Applications

Restraints

Robust Prevalence of Irrelevant Data Gathering and Increasing Noise

Complexities in Finding and Searching Validated Informations

Challenges

Data Validation and Reliability are One of The Major Concerns

Increasing Technological Advancements has Upsurged the Post Purchase Maintenance

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market

The report highlights Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Media, Internet, Public Government Data, Professional and Academic Publications, Commercial Data, Grey Literature), Application (Private Sector, Public Sector, Military and Defense, Homeland Security, National Security), Technology (Big Data Software, Video Analytics, Text Analytics), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Security Type (Data Analytics, Text Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Human Intelligence, Content Intelligence, Dark Web Analysis), Source (Public Government Data, Professional and Academic Publications, Commercial Data, Grey Literature, Media, Internet))

5.1 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.

