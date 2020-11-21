Paint Protection Films Market 2020: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

A fresh report titled on “Paint Protection Films Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Paint Protection Films Market size is estimated to be US$ 242 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 341 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 120 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

3M Company (US)

XPEL Inc. (US)

Eastman Performance Films LLC (US)

Hexis S.A. (France)

PremiumShield Limited (US)

STEK-USA (US)

Reflek Technologies Corporation (US)

GRAFITYP Selfadhesive Products NV (Belgium)

ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany)

OPTICSHIELD (Czechia)

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC. (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

“Thermoplastic polyurethane(TPU) is the dominant material which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the paint protection films market has been classified into thermoplastic polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Properties such as self-healing, elasticity, non-yellowing, and recyclability, among others, are expected to drive the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane-based paint protection films during the forecast period. On account of all these properties, this material is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

“Automotive is the major consumer of paint protection films market and is expected to grow further.”

Based on end-use industry, the paint protection films market has been classified into automotive, electronics, construction, and others. In terms of volume &value, the automotive industry accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow briskly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed towards cautiousness for maintenance of showroom finish of the vehicles, increasing resale value, and low impact of automotive industry slowdown to the sales of luxury cars throughout the globe.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–35%

By Designation –C-Level–20%,Director Level – 25%and Others–55%

By Region –Europe- 50%,North America – 20%, Asia Pacific– 15%,South America- 10%.Middle East & Africa – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Paint Protection Films Market:

1 Introduction

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.3 Emerging Companies

2.1.4 Innovators

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Market Share Analysis, 2016

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

The report covers the paint protection films market based on material, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the paint protection films market across various segmentations. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

