Glycolic Acid Market to grow at 7.2% CAGR during 2019-2024

The Glycolic Acid Market size is estimated to be US$ 280 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 395 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. This report spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 119 tables and 30 figures is now available in this research.

The Chemours Company (US)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

CABB Group (Germany)

Zhonglan Industry Co.Ltd.(China)

Water Chemical Co. Ltd(China)

Xinhua Pharm (China)

PhibroAnimal Health Corporation (US)

Avid Organics (India)

Hebei Chengxin Co. Ltd. (China)

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

“Cosmetic is the fastest-growing grade of glycolic acid.”

Cosmetic is the fastest-growing grade of the glycolic acid market globally during the forecast period. The huge preference of cosmetic grade glycolic acid in personal care and cosmetics products owing its unmatched ability to treat skin problems including fine lines, irregular pigmentation, age spots, and enlarged pores along with unique advantages in hair care with the proven benefits of hair moisturization, softness, strength and others are expected to drive the cosmetic grade glycolic acid demand in future.

“Personal care & dermatology is the largest application of glycolic acid.”

Personal care & dermatology is the most extensive application of glycolic acid. The increasing demand for glycolic acid-based night peeling concentration, sleep-in mask, acne face & body scrub, and others products along with rising per capita spending and growing beauty needs with the increase in the standard of living are some of the factors expected to drive the glycolic acid demand in personal care & dermatology application.

By Company Type: Tier 1 –60%, Tier 2 –20%,and Tier 3 –20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives–9%, Director-Level –27%, and Others –64%

By Region: North America –20%, Europe –20%, APAC–40%, South America – 10%, and MEA – 10%

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking of Glycolic Acid Manufacturers

3 Competitive Situations & Trends

3.1 Expansion

3.2 New Product Development

The Glycolic Acid Market has been segmented based on grade, application, and region. This report covers the glycolic acid market and forecasts its market size until 2024. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the glycolic acid market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the glycolic acid market along with opportunities and challenges.

