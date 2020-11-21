Key Insights of “Borescope Market” to 2024 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

A fresh report titled on “Borescope Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Borescope Market size is estimated to grow from USD 674 Million in 2019 to USD 837 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.4%. This report spread across 143 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 106 tables and 50 figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

Olympus (Japan)

SKF (Sweden)

Baker Hughes (US)

FLIR (US)

Stanlay (India)

FLUKE (US)

Vizaar (Germany)

AIT (US)

Gradient Lens Corporation (US)

JME Technologies (US)

“Video borescope market to witness high growth potential during the forecast period”

Video borescope uses a miniature video camera at the end of the flexible tube. The end of the insertion tube includes a light source, which makes it possible to capture videos or still images deep within equipment and engines. Video borescopes use CCD or CMOS camera sensors, which provide high-quality images compared with other types of borescopes. High demand for video borescopes is attributed to their use for the inspection of pumps, motors, generators, gearboxes, and maritime surveying.

“3 mm to 6mm borescope market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period “

The growth of borescopes with diameters ranging from 3 mm to 6 mm can be attributed mainly to their increased use in industries such as automotive, power generation, aviation, and manufacturing for weld inspections and industrial inspections.

“Borescope market for automotive to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period“

The automotive industry is expected to continue to dominate the market due to the increasing number of vehicles across the world. Major countries are focusing on electric mobility with the help of government initiatives for zero- and low-emission vehicles. Thus, borescopes are increasingly being used for the inspection of mufflers, linings, transmission systems, and frames, among others.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type –Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 40%

By Designation – C Level = 33%, Director Level = 48%, and Manager Level = 19%

By Region– North America= 18%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 7%

Competitive Landscape of Borescope Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Players in Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Collaborations, Expansions, and Partnerships, 2017-2019

Research Coverage:

The global borescope market is segmented into type, diameter, angle, industry, and geography. The market based on type is segmented into video borescopes, flexible borescopes, endoscopes, semi-rigid borescopes, and rigid borescopes. Based on diameter, the market has split into 0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, and above 10mm. Based on angle, the market has split into 0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, and 180° to 360°. The industries that are included in the study of the market include automotive, aviation, power generation, oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

