Top Trends in “3D Bioprinting Market to 2024” – Regional Analysis and Company Profiles

The 3D Bioprinting Market is projected to reach US$ 1,647 Million by 2024 from US$ 651 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 183 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 172 tables and 25 figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

CELLINK (Sweden)

Allevi Inc.(US)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany)

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan)

Poietis(France)

TeVidoBioDevices (US)

Nano3D Biosciences Inc. (US)

ROKIT Healthcare (South Korea)

Digilab Inc. (US)

regenHU (Switzerland)

GeSiM (Germany)

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (US)

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

“Microextrusion technology commanded the largest share of 3D bioprinters segment owing to technological advancements.”

The component segment of 3D bioprinting market is segmented into 3D bioprinters and bioinks. The 3D bioprinters market is further sub-segmented on the basis of technology into magnetic 3D bioprinting, laser-assisted bioprinting, inkjet 3D bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinting, and other technologies; whereas bioinks segment is further sub-segmented into natural, synthetic, and hybrid bioinks. The microextrusion bioprinting technology has commanded the largest share of the market in 2019 due to technological advancements in the segment and the increasing research activities.

“The drug discovery research application segment accounted for the largest share of the 3D bioprinting market in 2019.”

In terms of applications, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into research applications and clinical applications. The demand for research applications is further sub-segmented into drug research, regenerative medicine, and 3D cell culture. Among these, the drug research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of the 3D bioprinting technology by biopharmaceutical companies.

“Based on material, living cells segment commanded the leading market share in 2019”

Based on material, the 3D bioprinting market is broadly segmented into hydrogels, extracellular matrices, living cells, and other biomaterials. Increasing R&D activities for the use of living cells in 3D bioprinting is driving the growth of the living cells segment. Living cells have the ability to fabricate patient-specific tissues in a defined manner. With advances in 3D bioprinting, scientists and researchers are making use of living cells as a biomaterial in 3D bioprinting. These cells can be used to print living tissues as well as organ structures for surgical implantations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2- 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level- 26%, Director-level -30%, and Others – 44%

By Region: North America-34%, Europe- 26%, APAC -23%, and RoW -17%

Competitive Landscape of 3D Bioprinting Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

6 Vendor Dive

6.1 Visionary Leaders

6.2 Innovators

6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

6.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to buy this report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views. It also analyzes the competitive landscape; and high-growth countries along with their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

