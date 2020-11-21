Configuration Management Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2024

Configuration Management Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Configuration Management Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 144 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 117 tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

BMC Software (US)

IBM (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

CA Technologies (US)

Puppet (US)

Ansible (US)

Chef (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

CloudBees (US)

Northern Tech AS (Norway)

Canonical (UK)

SaltStack (US)

Octopus Deplot (Australia)

JetBrains (Czech Republic)

Codenvy (US)

Service Now (US)

“In end-use vertical segment telecom and ITeS segment to hold a larger market size in 2019”

Over the years, there has been increasing awareness of configuration management tools within Telcom amndITeS vertical leading to a higher number of organizations adopting configuration management practices. In order to ensure the effectiveness within operations of IT infrastructures, configuration management is used, which helps in monitoring and maintaining the flow of project with consideration on technical support required for product delivery.

“By component, services segment to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period”

There is a rising need for companies to upgrade their systems regularly. As a result, companies are rapidly outsourcing certain activities to specialized service providers known as Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The MSPs offer various managed services, such as server management services, client management services, security management services, and database management services.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Configuration Management Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio (30 Players)

3 Business Strategy Excellence (30 Players)

Reason to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall configuration management market and its sub-segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

