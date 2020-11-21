Decision Support System Market: Getting Back To Growth | SAP, Riskturn, Qlik

Decision support systems (DSS) are interactive software-based systems intended to help managers in decision-making by accessing large volumes of information generated from various related information systems involved in organizational business processes, such as office automation systems, transaction processing systems, etc. Moreover, it allows for more informed decision-making, timely problem-solving, and improved efficiency in dealing with issues or operations, planning, and event management.

Major Players in This Report Include,

SAP (Germany), Qlik (United States), Information Builders (United States), Parmenides (Germany), TIBCO Software (United States), Riskturn (United States), Paramount Decisions (United States), Lumina Decision Systems (United States), GoldSim Technology Group (United States) and 1000Minds (New Zealand) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Palisade (United States), Banxia Software (United Kingdom) and River Logic, Inc. (United States).

Global Decision Support System Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Market Trend

AI-based Selected Cognitive Decision-Making Functions (IDSS)

Graphical Presentation of Information by Software

Market Drivers

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries owing to a Large Amount of Data Traffic

Can Be Programmed To Generate Many Types of Reports, All Based On User Specifications

Flexibility, Efficiency, and Effectiveness of the Software

Opportunities

Availability of DSS on Mobile Platforms

Technological Advancements such as Cloud and Artificial Intelligence

Restraints

High Cost of the Software Packages owing to Features and Functions

Challenges

System Integration with Other Software’s

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Decision Support System market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Decision Support System market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Decision Support System is segmented by Type (Status Inquiry, Data Analysis, Information Analysis, Accounting, Model-Based), Application (Medical Diagnosis, Agricultural Production, Forest Management, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Military & Defense, Government, Agriculture, Others), Orientation Type (Text-oriented, Database-oriented, Spreadsheet-oriented, Others (Solvers, Rules, Compound)), Component (Software, Services)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Decision Support System market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Decision Support System Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Decision Support System Market

The report highlights Decision Support System market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Decision Support System, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Decision Support System Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

