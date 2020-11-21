Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market is expected to reach $408.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 6.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market include BASF SE, Janex, Jinzhou Snda Chemical Co Ltd, Kothari Petrochemicals, Lanxess, Mayzo, Ningbo Hi-Tech Biochemicals Co Ltd, PETRONAS, RB Products Inc, Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co Ltd, Shanghai Minglan Chemical Co Ltd, TPC Group, Weifang Binhai Petro-chem Co Ltd and Zhejiang Shunda New Material Company Ltd.

Some of the factors such as rise in demand for self-inflating tires and increased demand from the renewable energy industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of HR-PIB is restraining the market growth.

Highly reactive polyisobutylene is a form of polyisobutylene that places more than 80% of its double bonds positioned in the terminal position in the molecule.

Based on end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is used in the manufacturing inner liners of tires owing to its impermeable nature. It is also used to manufacture tubeless tires which are more durable and requires less maintenance.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strong growth in the automotive, construction and medical packaging industry.

Molecular Weights Covered:

• Low (Up to 1,000 g/mol)

• Medium (1,001–1,500 g/mol)

• High (Above 1,500 g/mol)

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Greases & Emulsifiers

• Hydraulic Fluids

• Wrapping Films

• Fuel & Lubricant Additives

• Other Applications (Cosmetics)

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Packaging

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

