UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to reach $1,075.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 9.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limited, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Nitto Denko Corporation and Weifang Haibin Chemical.

Some of the factors such as growing uptake of UV-cured acrylic adhesives tapes in varied outdoor applications, such as joining of metals and the use of UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes in making lighter automobiles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of advanced machinery and price volatility of raw materials are restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/uv-cured-acrylic-adhesive-tapes-market/request-sample

Acrylic adhesive tapes are formed with an acrylic polymer base that is coated on a backing material or carrier. The adhesive is applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. One of the techniques used to produce these pressure-sensitive tapes is UV curation, which enables improved manufacturing without requiring solvents.

Based on application, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand. Rising demand for lighter automobiles is one the key driving factors fueling growth in this segment.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/uv-cured-acrylic-adhesive-tapes-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing trend of miniaturized consumer electronic devices in several economies of the region. These devices need the application of high-end adhesive tapes.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/uv-cured-acrylic-adhesive-tapes-market

Types Covered:

• Foamed Tapes

• Non-Foamed Tapes

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electricals & Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com