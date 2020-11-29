Tyson vs Jones live stream Reddit: How to watch the exhibition fight online from anywhere

Tyson vs Jones Jr Live Stream – Mike Tyson is officially back. The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will return for one last match — an exhibition — against another boxing legend in Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

The bout will take place at Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles and be available on PPV. Both men are now in their 50s and well past their prime fighting days. But the combination of nostalgia and curiosity could make this one of the biggest boxing events of 2020.

Tyson-Jones is a believe-it-when-I-see it. Fans won’t be allowed in California, and is there really a market for that on pay per view? Reps for Tyson had been looking into Middle East options, but there was no interest.

Nevertheless, here is everything you need to know about the proposed fight…

EVENT MIKE TYSON VS ROY JONES JR Date November 28 , 2020 Venue Carson, California Start Time 7:00 pm AEST TV Network FOX Sports Live Stream LIVE ON AIR before 30 minute

The fight is due to take place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Sorry , fans will not be allowed into the arena.

The undercard fights are due to start at 6pm local time which will be 2am in the UK. The main event will likely take place between 4am and 5am in the UK

The only confirmed fight on the undercard is between social media influencer and YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition, heavyweights Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan, 8 rounds, light heavyweights Jamaine Ortiz vs Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, lightweights Irvin Gonzalez vs Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweights Joe Cusumano vs Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweights Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, light heavyweights



Tyson vs Jones will go down at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The duo will not be wearing any headgear during the match. Besides that, they will compete with 12-ounce gloves. And there will not be a winner unless there is a KO or a TKO.

“Tyson and Jones Jr. won’t be wearing headgear for the fight. They’ll be lacing up 12-ounce gloves and there won’t be any judges present at the fight to score the action. So, technically, there won’t be a winner unless a knockout somehow occurs, or either fighter is deemed unfit to continue,” CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster

Despite Foster stating Tyson vs Jones fight is a glorified bit of sparring that the public should not consider “some kind of real fight,” that same public is being asked to pay to watch Jones vs Tyson fight go down. The cost of the event has been reported to be $49.99 on traditional pay-per-view platforms and Triller.

Triller is an up-and-coming social media platform that looks to be something akin to a TikTok competitor. They have acquired exclusive rights to a 10-part documentary series on the event, and according to CNBC, paid “upwards of $50 million” for rights to carry the event. Triller’s involvement, as well as the involvement of Tyson’s new “Legends Only League” stick two unknown quantities on a major stage along with an ongoing global pandemic, leading some to believe there’s a solid chance the fight never actually takes place.

Viewers can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing live through any VPN channel, the official channel is yet to be confirmed. The match will be aired on the social media site Triller. Revenue will be collected on a pay-per-view basis but no official price has been declared as of yet. It is set to be a gala event with Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Wayne, and Pitbull set to perform.

Unfortunately, for British fans, the Jones vs Tyson fight is probably not going to be aired on TV in the UK. However, they can instead catch up with it through Jones vs Tyson live streaming on social media.

In the US, primary coverage will be available through ESPN+ PPV or PPV purchased through the Fox Sports Go app. However, the broadcast rights are a tad bit more complicated than that.

To watch the pre-show and first part of the undercard fights, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:

Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

Hulu with Live TV

Vidgo

YouTube TV

BT Sport Box Office is your go-to option to watch the heavyweight title fight in the UK. Access to the entire fight costs just £24.95 through BT Sport Box Office.

Australian boxing fans can turn to Main Event to stream the heavyweight title Tyson Vs Jones Jr live online.

Purchase Tyson vs Jones PPV access through Main Event for $49.95 AUD.

There are currently no broadcast rights for this Tyson vs Roy fight available to Canada boxing fans. Your best options include either the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Fight free-to-air channels listed above or DAZN. DAZN Canada comes with a free trial, and you can then connect to the Italy server to access the entire fight.

In the US, UK and most other countries, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be locked behind a paywall. However, a select few streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the Tyson vs Jones Jr fight completely free. However, if you’re travelling abroad, you’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams.

The following streaming international services will broadcast the title fight (or more) for free online:

DMAX (Turkey)

PPTV (Thailand)

TVP Sport (Poland)

RPC-TV (Panama)

To watch the fights for free in the above countries, you’ll need to connect to a VPN server in those countries first, then connect to the stream. We’ve tested and verified that ExpressVPN unblocks Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live streams from all of the options listed.

An alternative free option includes DAZN, which will be broadcasting the fight in:

Austria

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

jake Paul and Nate Robinson can’t believe they’re fighting each other but the two celebrities are set to meet in a professional boxing match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pay-per-view card on September 12, and each celebrity-turned-boxer revealed to Heavy just how “surreal” this whole thing feels even to the two men charged with participating in it.

Paul revealed to Heavy just how his next fight, which will be the 23-year-old’s second professional prizefight and third boxing match overall, came to be.

Paul said Robinson’s interview with TMZ is what sealed the deal in his mind.

Surely, a celebrity like Paul with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube was used to random people calling him out to fight via social media, but Robinson seemed to go on a full-scale campaign for the fight.

