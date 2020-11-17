Latest Commerce Cloud Market Overview 2019-2024: Diversely changing Market Trends with Potential Business Growth

Latest research report on “Commerce Cloud Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Commerce Cloud Market is expected to grow from USD 8.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 117 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 55 Tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Commerce Cloud Market:

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Sales force (US)

Apttus (US)

Episerver (US)

Oracle (US)

Magento (US)

Shopify (Canada)

Big Commerce (US)

and Digital River (US)

Elastic Path (Canada)

VTEX (Brazil)

commerce tools (Germany)

Kibo(US)

Sitecore (India)

With the increasing adoption of commerce cloud solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Commerce cloud services include training and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. Service providers concentrate on delivering dedicated services by understanding customer’s demands and needs.

The B2B commerce cloud caters to the complex purchasing needs of the B2B customers. It provides B2B customers with enhanced shopping experience by providing specific pricing and catalogs to the buyers under a unified storefront. It provides features, such as Business-to-Consumer (B2C),such as user experience, account hierarchies, complex pricing, custom catalogs, account management, and flexible purchase and shipping options.

Competitive Landscape of Commerce Cloud Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Acquisitions

2.4 Partnerships and Agreements

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

