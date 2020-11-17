Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Forecast, Business Strategies and Market Assessment 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology”

Acne vulgaris (AV) is a common chronic skin disease involving blockage and/or inflammation of pilosebaceous units (hair follicles and their accompanying sebaceous gland). Acne can present as noninflammatory lesions, inflammatory lesions, or a mixture of both, affecting mostly the face but also the back and chest. AV appears during early puberty when androgenic stimulation triggers excessive production of sebum and abnormal follicular keratinization, colonization by a Gram-positive bacterium (Propionibacterium acnes) and local inflammation.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acne vulgarisc Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acne vulgarisc epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acne-vulgaris-epidemiology-forecast

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology

The Acne vulgarisc epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Acne vulgarisc epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Acne vulgarisc epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Key facts of the report

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2013, Acne Vulgaris affects ~85% of young adults aged 12–25 years. Acne consistently represents the top three most prevalent skin conditions in the general population, as found in large studies within the UK, France, and the USA.

Acne is one of the most common skin disorders worldwide and occurs primarily at puberty with a prevalence of almost 95 percent. Although it is principally a disorder of adolescence, the prevalence of adult patients with acne, particularly adult women with acne, is increasing.

As per the study conducted by Nevena Skroza et al. 2018, women are affected more by acne (85%) than men (15%); family history represents one of the main risk factors (70%); the persistent form of acne is more prevalent (70.7%) than the late-onset form; mild acne is the predominant form (87%); and there is a large number of smokers among adults with acne than among younger individuals with acne. Finally, there is evidence of a negative impact of acne on quality of life in both adult and adolescent female patients.

According to the study conducted by Jaggi Rao et al. 2019,AV is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. It can occur at any stage of life and may continue into one’s 30s and 40s. AV occurring in adults is increasing, affecting up to 15 percent of women.

Acne Vulgaris Market

The current Acne Vulgaris market is dependent on both the marketed as well as generic products. The branded marketed drugs, such as Acanya (Coria Laboratories), Tazorac (Allergan), Veltin (Stiefel Laboratories) etc. along with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory drugs hold the major position in the acne market. On the flip side, the patent expiry of the marketed drugs will also impact the overall market size of Acne Vulgaris.

What is Acne Vulgaris Report Scope?

The Acne vulgarisc report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Acne vulgarisc Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Acne vulgarisc in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Acne vulgarisc in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acne vulgarisc

The report provides the segmentation of the Acne vulgarisc epidemiology

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acne-vulgaris-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acne vulgarisc Acne vulgarisc: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The Acne vulgarisc Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Acne vulgarisc market

Quantify patient populations in the global Acne vulgarisc market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Acne vulgarisc therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Acne vulgarisc population by its epidemiology

The Acne vulgarisc Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330