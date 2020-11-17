Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market | Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Business Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) market include Teijin DuPont Films, Toray Monofilament Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., DuraFiber Technologies, Inc., SKC Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The flourishing end-use industries are driving the growth of the market. PEN has emerged as an alternative to more expensive commercial scintillators, hence gained considerable interest from the material science researchers. They also have superior UV resistance, barrier properties, and is resistant to hydrolysis in alkaline or very hot aqueous conditions. Significant commercial markets have been explored for its application in textile and industrial fibres, films, foamed articles, containers for carbonated beverages, water, and other liquids. It is also an emerging material for modern electronic devices. However, PEN is more expensive in terms of a lower flex life which may hinder the demand to some extent.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of polyethylene naphthalate (PEN).

Market Segmentation

The entire polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) market has been sub-categorized into application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Beverage Bottling

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive Tires

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

